A brief video of cameras belonging to the National University (UNA) captured, in the southern area of our country, the presence of a mammal that is exclusive of the areas located in Southern Brazil or Northern Panamá.

It is known as bush dog, mountain dog or vinegar dog, and locals have reported sightings of this mammal in parts of Talamanca, Coto Brus, and Corredores cantons.

According to experts, this mammal would be adapting to the mountains of our country, as they are areas rarely frequented by humans.

Bush dogs -also known as vinegar dogs- are carnivores and usually attack in flocks. They weigh 7 or 8 kilos and are good swimmers; their hair is dark brown and their tail is black. Curiously, they are called like that because, when sweating, they release a similar smell to vinegar.