    Tourism in Costa Rica for Nature Lovers

    Pamper yourself and enjoy tourism, taking care of your health...

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    TCRN STAFF
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    As we all know well, our Costa is Rica. Our country is a multicultural territory so it stands out in various aspects around the globe.

    In a new society and one with a new way of looking at life, it is essential for all of us that we return to resume our plans and projects that were not concluded in 2020, but above all with conscience, taking care of and preserving our health above all else. Only united will we draw strength to defeat the Covid-19 virus that currently afflicts us.

    Following the recommendations of the WHO, it is possible to return travel plans and enjoyment to different points of the national geography.

    Tourism immersed in a new normal

    Perezoso, Dreifingerfaultier, Selva, Costa Rica

    Located in the middle of the Caribbean Sea and in the Pacific Ocean, this picturesque country full of great biodiversity offers for nature lovers the best tourist sites for your delight.

    This country is steeped in an extremely rich history dating back to the 1500s and boasts a community-centered lifestyle that is rare in much of the world.

    Explore 26 National Parks and Protected Lands

    Perezoso, Dreifingerfaultier, Selva, Costa Rica

    You can choose alongside the scarlet parrot in Concorvado National Park, admire howler monkeys in Manuel Antonio National Park, or enjoy the beauty of wild magnolias in the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve.

    Accommodations with beautiful views

    Rana, Rana Arbórea De Ojos Rojos, Costa Rica, Trópico

    The hotels in Costa Rica are located in some of the most beautiful places with wonderful views for nature lovers as well as all-inclusive hotels. If you like city jungles to green ones, the rich and modern cultural history of Costa Rica will please you.

    For visitors who seek to enjoy life in the city, they will be able to obtain great information of colonial historical richness along with its wall by wall architecture also hand in hand with its urban art.

    Extreme activities and outdoor fun

    Col Araceri, Costa Rica, Selva, Bosque Verde

    Costa Rica is a playground for those who practice sports here to find a true paradise to do so. While you are here you can fly through the Canopy in Selvatura Park, climb our impressive waterfalls or meet and relax in the hot springs near Arenal Volcano National Park or go rafting in the crystal clear waters in the majestic Pacuare River.

    SourceCarlos Silva
    ViaHéctor Méndez
