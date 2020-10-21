Eight out of 10 respondents agreed that "at this time, authority and order are needed to maintain peace in the country"

80% of Costa Ricans said they agree that “protesters have the right to express their points of view publicly, but not to block streets and stop traffic,” according to a survey by the company Enfoques Estudios de Opinion.

The measurement conducted 800 interviews with people across the country between October 9 and 14 and has 95% confidence. During the interview period, protesters were establishing roadblocks in different parts of Costa Rica.

About this, 80.9% of those surveyed said that “protesters have the right to protest, but not to block streets and impede traffic.” 18% disagreed with the statement and 1.1% did not respond.

The vast majority of those surveyed, 80%, also agreed with the phrase “at this time, authority and order are needed to maintain peace in the country.” Only 17% disagreed and 3% did not respond.

When consulting on the handling of the blockades, opinions were more divided: 50.3% affirmed that “the government must negotiate with the protesters while there are blockades,” but 44.3% disagreed.

Also, 44% agreed that “the leaders of the demonstrations should be criminally charged for the blockades and damage to the property of third parties”, but 52% were not. Another 4% did not respond.

This survey also shows that the general population had little knowledge about the group “Movimiento Rescate Nacional”, despite being the group who called for the roadblocks

81.9% of those surveyed stated that they did not know what the “Movimiento Rescate Nacional” is, while only 18.1% indicated that they do know what the group is. 62% could not name a single one of the leaders who organized the demonstration. Even so, 72.6% said they agree with the reasons for the demonstration. When inquiring about what those reasons were, 52% said it was the tax increase.