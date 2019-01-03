The popular scientific journal “Nature” launched what, for them, will be the top 5 scientific novelties that will bring 2019. The specialized publication explained that these scientific issues will have the eyes of the world on top, as more progress is expected or to initiate their investigations.

This is the list that they share with us:

In the 1st place, they located the genetic issue. Why? The journal noted that an announcement of the Chinese researcher He Jiankui raised the controversy on the subject.

Jiankui said that he created the first genetically modified babies. He assures he altered the genes of a pair of twins called “Lulu” and “Nana” to prevent them from contracting the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It is expected that Jiankui’s affirmations can be confirmed this year and a good part of the scientific community will seek to create mechanisms for these processes to be carried out in a responsible manner.

Space occupies the 2nd place. The 500-meter Wide Spherical Opening Telescope of China will enter fully operational in September of this year. Its objective is to look for weak signals that emerge from phenomena such as explosions of radio waves and cosmic gas clouds.

In fact, until now, and without being 100% of operation, has already detected 50 new pulsars, which are dead stars that rotate at high speed.

How to cool the planet? That seems to be the 3rd scientific fact that would begin its tests in 2019.

In this year, the first experiments will be carried out that seek that the planet avoids the heating of 1.5 centigrade degrees. This can be achieved using solar geoengineering. One of the tests will be carried out by Harvard University with the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment.

Scientists will launch a balloon at about 20 kilometers altitude, with a load of calcium carbonate to create a mass of disturbed air in order to disperse particles that could, eventually, reflect sunlight back.

In the 4th place, it is expected that the World Health Organization (WHO) finalizes the revision of the Laboratory Biosecurity Manual. This evaluation is highly anticipated since this manual is a guide which recommends, worldwide, how to manage high-risk pathogens such as Ebola.

This is expected to increase risk assessments and staff training in the laboratory.

And, in the 5th place, they stand the legalization of marijuana in Canada. It also opens a scientific debate, since it expects to inaugurate the first center dedicated to its research.

It would be at the University of Guelph and is expected to study aspects of the plant, its genetics, and health benefits.