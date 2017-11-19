Sun, exotic foliage, and gorgeous beach break –what is not there to like about Costa Rica? Although, once you have had your heart set on visiting there for several years, it can be all too easy to get carried away and spend much more than you can actually afford. Once you have spent every last cent on food and excursions, you may have to resort to the best short term loans online to get back on your feet, and even then you will need to pay for mobile data abroad to search! In order to stay in control on your dream holiday to Costa Rica, just follow the simple steps below.

Get Your Vaccinations Beforehand

When traveling to exotic countries, it is usually accustomed to receiving vaccinations beforehand to protect you from severe diseases and medical conditions. Before jumping on that plane, ensure you double check with your local health practitioner that it is safe to travel to Costa Rica without any vaccinations. It is not uncommon for people to receive a vaccination for Tetanus, Typhoid, and Hepatitis A beforehand, so is it really worth risking it before your holiday? Although healthcare is covered for free by the NHS, if you fall ill in Costa Rica without any additional cover, you will find yourself spending a lot more than you wanted.

Drink Tap Water Where You Can

A lot of people are skeptical about drinking tap water in foreign countries, and if you are pregnant for example, this might not be the best tip for you. However, as long as you are not staying in a rural area of Costa Rica, the water should be drinkable and should not give you an upset stomach for the rest of your dream holiday, and the best part –it is completely free! In regards to bottled mineral water, we suggest that you purchase it in local supermarkets, as buying bottled water in hotels and restaurants can be quite expensive!

Download Your Own DVDs On The Flight

Whilst some flights do offer free in-flight entertainment, there are still many that do not. If you are jetting off from the United States, a flight to Costa Rica can last longer than 6 hours, so you are going to be stuck on that plane for a very long time. Of course, entertainment is not a necessity, but to prevent you from going insane due to boredom, we would definitely recommend bringing a form of entertainment along with you. Whether you have a laptop on you, even a mobile or tablet device, there are so many ways in which you can download your films and favorite TV shows on your device for free, keeping you occupied without a single cent.

Comparison Sites

After seeing a single advertisement for a holiday price comparison site, you would be surprised at how many people will only use that one site to find a competitive price to Costa Rica. In order to save as much money as possible, it is imperative that you scour the internet for more than 3 different comparison sites, as this way you can rest assured that you are definitely finding the best price for your dream holiday, allowing you to spend more when you get there!

Travel At Cheaper Seasons

No matter what time of the year it is, Costa Rica always experiences warm weather, perfect for that relaxing dream holiday that you need. However, like every country, there are cheaper seasons to travel than others. For example, a holiday in Costa Rica during December is one of the most expensive times, so it might not be worth visiting the country at Christmas if you are trying to save money. From May-June and September-November though, you can find the cheapest flights and accommodations, yet the temperatures are still at highs of 28 oC! Sure, there might be higher amounts of rainfall towards the end of the year, but all you need to do is wrap up in waterproof clothing and start exploring!