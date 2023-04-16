TOP 5 non-EU Residency by Investment Programs

Obtaining residency for a cash investment in the country’s economy is of interest to citizens of countries with weak economies, complex processes in the political situation, and those who wish to move to a country with a high level of development. Here you can build a successful business, study, and travel. Let us look at investment programs in Asian, Australian, and American countries that offer such opportunities.

What are residence by investment programs?

Many countries offer residency by investment in their economies. They develop special programs operating successfully for years, attracting foreign capital. It allows for a constant inflow of money and keeps the economy high. The attractiveness of such programs is caused by several advantages provided to investors by governments of Asian, American, and Australian continents.

Benefits of residence by investment programs

According to Elena Ruda, a specialist at Immigrant Invest, those who are willing to invest a large sum of money in the economy of another advanced country receive not only residency status but also some benefits, such as:

a high standard of living;

the chance to open a business in a developed country with a stable economy;

the opportunity to visit about 200 countries without a visa;

access to medicine and education of the highest international standards;

the opportunity to bring your family with you.

Each country provides its own advantages for obtaining citizenship through a cash investment program. Therefore, you should carefully study the non-eu residency by investment programs and make conclusions.

Top 5 non-EU residence by investment programs

Let us look at the five most attractive countries for obtaining citizenship for investment. Then, we will study the features and conditions of non-european residency programs and decide where to direct your attention. And to which embassy and package of documents to apply for residence by investment in real estate.

United States

The US offers the EB-5 investment visa to all who wish to apply. It is the fastest program. It involves:

18 years of age or older;

no criminal past;

proof of legality of funds;

contribution of $900,000 or more to establish a business with a minimum of 10 workplaces.

It is also possible to get a residence permit for the applicant, his spouse, and minor children for one year. Then, after five years, you can become a full-fledged US citizen.

Canada

The following conditions must be met to obtain a Canadian residence permit:

age of majority;

good reputation and no criminal record;

legal sources of income;

knowledge of the languages of Canada.

There is a separate list of requirements for entrepreneurs. You can invest and become a resident of the state under three programs:

Investor

An investment of C$1,200,000 is deposited in a bank account for five years. In addition, the applicant, or his spouse, must prove assets of C$2,000,000 for at least six months before submitting the application.

2. Entrepreneur

The program consists of submitting a business plan and purchasing a commercial, industrial, or agricultural business in Quebec. In addition, you will have to make a start-up deposit of C$200,000 or C$300,000, depending on your city of residence. You are also required to manage the business or take part in its management personally.

3. Individual

The requirements are simple: move to Quebec to live, work or grow your business, make a starting deposit of C$25,000 or C$50,000, have C$100,000 to prove these funds are legal, and have at least two years of professional experience as a self-employed person in your field.

Australia

To move to the green continent, you must enroll in a program that provides six types of residence permits, most of which enable you to obtain a permanent residence permit subsequently. To move under the investment scheme, you must have lived in the country for at least two years and be of some use to it. The minimum contribution is AUD 200,000, and the maximum is over AUD five million. It all depends on the program you are applying for.

Applicants who meet all the criteria for the state can obtain residency status for themselves and their families in just six weeks.

New Zealand

Foreigners can obtain permanent residency in New Zealand in exchange for a significant investment in the country’s economy (from NZD five million). Timeframe for receiving: from 8-9 months to a year. Dual citizenship is allowed here.

The Active Investor Plus residence permit enables the successful applicant to live, work and study in the country. A spouse and children under the age of 24 can be included in the application. Another condition is to invest between NZD five million and 15 million in the state’s economy within four years. You should also:

prove your trustworthiness

prove good health;

demonstrate fluent English.

The applicant must have spent at least 117 days in New Zealand within four years.

Singapore

The immigration scheme Global Investor Programme, GIP, is designed for entrepreneurs willing to make significant financial investments in the country’s economy. The investor can obtain permanent resident status for an investment of SGD 2.5 million or more in the growth of a new business or expansion of an existing business. The timing of obtaining this document is up to one year.

After two years of permanent residence in Singapore, it is possible to apply for citizenship; it can be the only one.

The investor is eligible for resident status because of sufficient business experience (at least three years), significant working capital and passing the application procedure, and necessary documents.

Conclusion

Thus, one can understand that it is not only possible to obtain a second passport and move abroad to a country in the European Union. On every continent, there are attractive countries for a comfortable life. If you contact a specialist, you will get the best consultation and assistance in drawing up documents to obtain permission to move legally.