Tools You Should Take into Account to Achieve Wellness

Some research has shown that when we have negative emotions such as anxiety or depression, our immune system is affected, thus increasing the possibility of getting sick.

Emotional health is important and also influences our physical health. Almost every day we feel happiness, sadness, hope and anger. How we handle these changes in emotions affects quality of life and physical health.

When we are emotionally healthy we can successfully integrate these emotions into our relationship with ourselves and with others. Positive self-esteem, self-awareness, confidence, and the ability to share our feelings with others are essential. By being aware of our emotions, we can take better care of ourselves, manage life’s stress better, and have positive relationships.

Healthy habits that can help you

Take small, simple steps to build healthy habits and make healthy choices each and every day:

• Take care of your heart; control your cholesterol level and blood pressure.

• Exercise so you do not lose your flexibility, strength, and bone health.

• Be aware of what you eat: What you eat affects how you feel.

• Know the symptoms of physical illness and where to seek help.

• Sleep enough -at least 8 hours a day.