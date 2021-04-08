More
    Physical Activity is a Mental Oasis for Work Productivity

    A Healthy Mind in a Healthy Body

    By TCRN STAFF
    Getting the most out of collaborators in a company, offering a high return on investment, can be obtained thanks to the most powerful, democratic and economically accessible tool to counteract the effects of stress, insomnia, information saturation and other discomforts that occur due to high competition in a company; it’s “physical exercise”.

    In labor markets affected by telecommuting, working days of more than eight hours, the 24/7 digital hyperconnection and many other characteristics often end up plunging employees into true abysses of stress with only one end: low productivity and a terrible life/work time balance.

    Corporate Wellbeing Program


    It is due to this that some Costa Rican private companies have developed the Corporate Wellbeing Program, which offers both face-to-face solutions in physical locations and virtual spaces through online options, where they cover four main needs; Mind & Body, Cardiovascular, Fat Burn and Muscle Development.

    “In this way, it is ensured that members of the companies can enhance their work skills and significantly reduce the “Burnout” syndrome, increasing happiness and productivity in a better work environment, say experts.

    Theories of the past indicated that working long hours was synonymous with loyalty and love for their position, although much of that “sweat” does not represent more than 20% return on investment for the company. In contrast, ancient hypotheses formulated thousands of years ago regarding stress, illness, health and mental productivity now find valid justification in neuroscience and physical activity.

    Explosion of mental possibilities


    And it is enough to observe how simple physical pauses during office hours return to the company valuable minutes of collaborators who experience an explosion of mental possibilities different from those of a continuous schedule absent from movement. Not surprisingly, the leading technology and innovation companies for decades have urged their employees to take these active breaks.

    Employees who perform 25 to 30 minutes of aerobic training, three times a week after hours, are much more likely to a higher quality of sleep at night, among other factors due to the effects of the endorphins produced during the physical activity.

    Attending physical conditioning centers with corporate wellness programs increases the immune system, also enhances mental faculties such as creativity and attentional flexibility, highly requested in the labor market. Ideas can appear at any time, but fundamentally they manifest more often the more relaxed we are, say neuroscience researchers.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

