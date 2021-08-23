To the Stars: Guatemala in Space Book Launches

Did you know that Guatemalans have been involved in missions to Mars and Jupiter and in many other exciting space missions?

A new book published by the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala press called To the Stars: Guatemala in Space was published last week. The book chronicles the inspiring stories of 23 Guatemalans who have shone brightly in engineering and space science careers including at NASA.

The book is in English and Spanish (in the same edition) and includes profiles on the following people:

Africa Flores Edgar CastroBathen, Enrique Pazos Erick Tijerino, Rodrigo Sacahui Reyes, Juan Esteban Gramajo, Julio Gallegos Alvarado, Kat Herrera, Kristhell López,

Angel Mendendez,, Pamela Flores, Ed Hirst,, Eduardo Rubio, Fernando Monterroso, Guadalupe Barrios, Omar Valdés, Roberto Crespo, Sergio Montenegro, Tanya Urrutia, Virgilio Villagrán, Victor Hugo Ayerdi, and Luis Zea.

Readers will also enjoy a chapter on Guatemala’s first satellite ( Quetzal-1) which was launched on March 6, 2020 and a chapter on exciting NASA space research projects being done in Guatemala.

The authors of the book are Luis Zea, Ana Luisa Monge Naranjo and Bruce James Callow.

The book may be purchased here ⤵️

Bruce Callow is a Canadian teacher and co-author of the books To the Stars: Costa Rica in NASA, The Intrepids: Costa Rican Women in Science and Technology and To the Stars: Guatemala in Space. He does space education outreach work on behalf of NASA.