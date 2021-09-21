More
    Tico Olympic Committee Has a New Captain Responsible For Steering Our Athletes Towards Paris 2024

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Mr. Alexánder Zamora assumes the presidency of the Costa Rican Olympic Committee (CON). Zamora, who was unanimously elected in 2020, is a Physical Educator by profession and has a Master’s Degree in Executive Management of Sports Organizations, which highlights him as a leader with extensive academic and sports knowledge throughout more than 20 years.

    The new NOC president will be accompanied by: Dudley López (Judo representative) as Secretary General; in the position of Treasurer will be Roberto Castro (Softball); as Director 1, Rocío Echeverri (Equestrian); Director 2, Kenneth Thome (Court Tennis); Director 3, Cristina González (Triathlon); as well as Gabriela Traña (Athletics) representing the athletes. The substitutes are Ramón Cole (Rugby), Randall Chaves (Surf) and Adrián Gómez (Badminton). In the position of Prosecutor will be Mario Thomas (Karate).

    A huge honor

    “For me it is an honor to preside over the National Olympic Committee, but not only to preside over it but also to be aware that as a leader of high-performance sports, you must work hard to strengthen the various sports teams and obtain positive sports results. My commitment is with sport and with the promotion of values that allow the development of a sporting activity attached to processes, ethics and teamwork ”, assured Alexánder Zamora.

    For his part, Henry Núñez, who until this September 8th presided over the NOC, affirmed that the 13-year trajectory supports the work carried out. When Núñez assumed the NOC his main objective was to obtain resources for the athletes.

    Under his leadership, Costa Rica organized the Central American Games in San José 2013. In addition, the best sporting results were achieved in the Central American and Caribbean Games and the Pan American Games.

    Good results

    For its part, in the recent Olympic Games, Costa Rica stood out with two Olympic diplomas awarded to Brisa Hennessy and Kenneth Tencio, as well as two 9 ninth places such as Andrea Vargas and Ignacio Sancho.

    Years of hard work also paid off at the Paralympic Games, as Sherman Guity achieved a silver medal in the 100 meters and a gold in the 200 meters with the NOC’s support. Both medals are historic for the country and put Costa Rica in a Paralympic sports position that has never been achieved.

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaBeleida Delgado
