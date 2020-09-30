More
    Government Creates Ten-Year Plan to Make Sports More Inclusive

    By TCRN STAFF
    The National Policy for Sports, Recreation and Physical Activity 2020-2030 (PONADRAF 2020-2030) “Let’s Climb as a Team” is the realization of a fundamental national project for development, health and social welfare; directed mainly by the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation (ICODER) and the Minister of Sports (MIDEPOR), in response to the recommendations of the VIII National Congress of Sports and Recreation to formulate a State public policy, oriented towards all people and the improvement of their quality of life.

    The aspirations of the Policy revolve around providing the country with a national planning instrument, which allows closing the coordination and articulation gaps between the different public, private and organized civil society organizations linked to Sports, Recreation and Physical Activity (DRAF); and in this way expand the access of the population as a whole to the benefits of the practice of DRAF and the positioning of these areas of development as a tool that contributes to national development.

    The participatory and social dialogue process implied not only mapping the reality of the country in this matter, unifying a series of statistics, data and bibliography that framed a state of the DRAF situation, but also a significant number of work meetings, negotiations and inter-institutional agreements, which took as their main reference the needs identified in the Workshops and Focus Groups on Social Innovation.

    The foregoing was carried out from a collaborative work network between the different links of the public and private entities that, in an articulated manner, accepted the call to accompany and assist technically throughout the process. A public policy with a state vision must develop comprehensive strategies with the necessary tools to address the different challenges and needs of the target population.

    Along these lines, PONADRAF 2020-2030 was structured on the basis of five guiding principles and five approaches that should mainstream and guide all its actions outlined in the action plans underway for the next ten years.

    Strategic axes

    1) Recreation and Physical Activity for an inclusive, physically active and healthy Costa Rica

    2) Sport for an inclusive and competitive Costa Rica

    This allows us to offer Bicentennial Costa Rica a contemporary, contextualized and pertinent public policy that has a positive and inclusive impact on the physical, mental and social development of our population, as part of a series of comprehensive processes that are developed throughout throughout the life course of people.

