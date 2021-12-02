This Is How the Covid Vehicle Restriction and Public Capacity Measures Will Work As Of December in Costa Rica

As of Wednesday, December 1st, the period of increase in capacity begins for establishments that voluntarily opt for the verification of the complete vaccination scheme through the QR code.
In this way, the authorities promote the dynamization of the economy in one of the most important periods for trade, at the same time that they seek to reduce the risk of virus outbreaks and new variants.
The measures are detailed below according to their activity and the mechanism that each establishment voluntarily chooses:
Type of establishment
December 1 to January 7:
Restaurants, cafes, bars, casinos, shops, museums, gyms, spas, adventure tourism and art and dance academies:
- With QR: 100% capacity
- Without QR: 50% capacity with distance of 1.8 meters and social bubbles
Hotels, cabins or accommodation establishments (includes common areas):
- With QR: 100% capacity, 100% common areas
- Without QR: 100% capacity, 50% common areas with distance of 1.8 meters and social bubbles
Sports, cultural, academic and business activities:
- With QR: 40% capacity
- Without QR: 20% capacity with distance of 1.8 meters and social bubbles
Event rooms for social activities:
- With QR: 200 people
- Without QR: 100 people with distance of 1.8 meters and social bubbles
Cinemas and theaters:
- With QR: 100% capacity
- Without QR: 500 people maximum capacity with distancing and social bubbles
Discotheques, dance halls, and nightclubs:
- With QR: 50% capacity
- Without QR: 25% capacity with distance of 1.8 meters and social bubbles
Places of worship:
- With QR: Capacity greater than 750 people
- Without QR: maximum of 750 people with distance of 1.8 meters and social bubbles
From this Wednesday, the premises must identify with a sign, poster or other type of visible signage the mode of operation, either the option of expanded capacity with QR code verification or the option of a smaller capacity without verification.
Other measures during December
During the month of December the vehicle restriction will work in the same way that it worked during November:
- Monday to Friday between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. it will only apply in the ring of bypass with usual distribution of plates.
- Saturdays and Sundays between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. all vehicles can circulate throughout the country.
- Monday to Sunday between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. vehicular circulation is prohibited. Only the exceptions in force during recent months can do so.