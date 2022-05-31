Thirty Volunteers Removed 230 Kilos of Garbage from Roca Loca Beach In Jacó

Thirty volunteers from Route 27, ACOS and the Municipality of Garabito removed 230 kilos of garbage from Roca Loca in Jacó, in the central Pacific.The collected waste corresponds to plastic bottles, food containers, plastic cutlery, tires and others.

All the waste was separated to give it correct recycling treatment. This will be possible thanks to the intervention of the Municipality of Garabito, which is in charge of the final disposal of the waste through its recycling program.

Entrepreneurs Fair in Jacó

This cleaning day is part of a series of activities that also includes a fair for entrepreneurs at the MiradorRoca Loca.There, 20 entrepreneurs from the area participate with different products, most of them friendly to the environment. Visitors will be able to find clothing made from recycled fabric, organic products, and handicrafts.

This fair takes place from yesterday, Friday, and will run until this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.In addition, the great Roca Loca Pro surf tournament is held there.

“After the pandemic, we looked for ways to go further to support the Garabito community in general. That is why we wanted to create a space for entrepreneurs in the area to display and sell their products”, commented Montserrat Courrau, Head of Communication and CSR of Ruta 27.