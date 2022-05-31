Explaining Costa Rica’s Remote Work Revolution

Costa Rica generated a significant demand for remote workers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and this appeal has endured. According to NPR, Costa Rica now offers favorable tax and visa breaks for foreigners who are willing to come and work remotely from the nation – and that’s any work at all. Even work completed for businesses located internationally is of interest to the Costa Rican authorities. There are a few reasons why Costa Rica has excelled in the world of remote working, and it begins within the walls of your average Costa Rican home.

Perfect workspaces

Costa Rica has a rich history of sustainable construction and development. As a result, the average property in Costa Rica is perfectly primed to deal with the local climate. Homes are light and airy, averaging 2,500-3,500 under roof square feet according to Enchanting-Costarica.com, taking advantage of natural air, shade and heating. While the average home is relatively small, that’s no barrier to effective remote work. The best remote working spaces are small and focused; even a closet can be turned into a desk space, and it’s all about the psychological impact of your surroundings. Costa Rica provides nature as backdrop; the ideal environment. There are challenges on the horizon – according to the Financial Times, property prices are skyrocketing as remote workers and vacation-makers buy up properties, and this is endangering the sustainable goals of the nation.

Equality of internet access

Costa Rica doesn’t feature highly when it comes to internet speeds. At an average of 43.32 mbps download, they’re ranked 80th, well behind the USA (179 mbps) and even Panama (111 mbps). However, according to the Tico Times, there is great equality of access. That means remote workers can expect to pay decent rates for serviceable internet – regardless of where they are in the country. This is essential to the fundamentals of remote working and the concept of being a digital nomad. Plus, fiber optic networks are now being rolled out with some haste.

Overall accessibility

Remote workers who find themselves working up the food chain will also find themselves in an advantageous position for business. In the GMT-6 time zone, Costa Rica finds itself sharing time with Dallas and Chicago, with Los Angeles, New York, Denver and Washington DC not far behind. Furthermore, the country is ideally placed to take advantage of short flights over to the USA, whether that be via Florida or California. In short, you’re never too far away from the heart of the action in Costa Rica, and that means remote workers aren’t likely to have to turn down meetings and conferences.

Costa Rica is a remote worker’s dream and for good reasons. Through its housing, infrastructure and ideally location, the country provides well for remote workers, and that’s now being built on with tax and visa relief. Costa Rica has a lot to gain from remote workers living and spending within it, and that’s a big opportunity for digital nomads.

