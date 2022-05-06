Remote Working is Here to Stay: 5 Advantages And 5 Disadvantages

Remote working is not a new modality, however, the pandemic has accelerated its implementation. Although for many companies it does not apply, given the nature of the business, it must be recognized that for others, even the most skeptical, it was the saving option. This allowed them to stay active during the toughest moments of confinement.

All this was possible, of course, thanks to the development of technology in recent years. This is essential to be able to solve the coordination and communication needs that are required for the proper functioning of this modality.

Telecommuting, face-to-face or hybrid?

It has caught my attention these days to hear in different discussion forums what is going to happen in the post-pandemic: will we fully return to the face-to-face modality, is remote working here to stay, or will a hybrid scheme be used?

In Mexico, the consulting company KPMG carried out a study last year with interesting findings. For example, at least six out of 10 companies value maintaining the remote work modality, even after the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

But, in addition, another firm in Mexico conducted a survey among workers and revealed that 41% of those consulted would like, even with less salary, to work in a company that gave them the option of combining face-to-face work with telecommuting. In addition, 47% stated that they would most likely quit their job if their company did not offer this scheme after the end of the pandemic.

I gave myself the task of consulting some well-known entrepreneurs and collaborators of companies that have enjoyed the benefit of remote working during this time. And I asked them to list 5 reasons why it was important to continue implementing it and 5 disadvantages that this modality presented.

5 advantages of telecommuting:

It allows the collaborator to organize his time, live with his family and work from home; increasing motivation and thus productivity.

You save time traveling to the office, reduce the stress caused by the dams and also avoid spending money on transportation and other associated expenses.

For the company it means less expenses for electricity, light, water, office maintenance.

For the planet less pollution of the environment.

Some talk about it being a kind of emotional salary, a vote of confidence from the organization.

5 disadvantages of telecommuting:

The collaborator becomes individualistic, the concept of teamwork and identification with the company is lost.

The company requires a complete reorganization to establish control systems, which allow verifying that working hours are being fulfilled since not all people have the conditions and discipline to work under this modality.

The worker must invest in good equipment, as well as technology and the Internet, and must also physically have all the comforts to be able to telework.

Sometimes it is difficult to separate work hours and many people report working more hours than before.

Decrease in productivity due to lack of concentration and also the possibility of discussing ideas with colleagues is lost.

In summary, each company must undertake the task of investigating which method best suits its business objectives.This is without losing sight of how the labor market has changed and taking into account what its collaborators think, want and feel.

I close with this proverb: If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.