More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    The Traditional “Boyeros” Parade Returned to San José

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Nearly 300 “Boyeros” with their respective yokes and carts, accompanied by music and folk dances, paraded through the streets of San Josè, returning to a tradition that had not been done for two years due to the pandemic.

    Costa Rican families enjoyed the popular spectacle that left from the statue of León Cortés, in La Sabana, to the Plaza de la Democracia celebrating the XXIV edition of the “Entrance of Saints and Boyeros Parade” to San José.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The activity was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, through the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production, the Costa Rican Boyera Association and with the support of the Municipality of San José.

    Transmitting the knowledge of “Boyeo”, to the new generations

    “This tradition evokes a past in which the ox cart became a fundamental element for the development of the country; Today, we dedicate this parade to children and youth, as a way of promoting interest and the transmission of knowledge of the practice of Boyeo, to the new generations”, highlighted NayuribeGuadamuz, Minister of Culture and Youth.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTatiana Gutierrez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Virtual Reality Allies in the Process of Training Judges, Prosecutors and OIJ to Combat Illegal Fishing in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Virtual Reality Allies in the Process of Training Judges, Prosecutors and OIJ to Combat Illegal Fishing in Costa Rica

    Through a training course and with the use of virtual reality technologies, about 30 officials, including personnel from the Public Ministry
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER