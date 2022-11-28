The Traditional “Boyeros” Parade Returned to San José

Nearly 300 “Boyeros” with their respective yokes and carts, accompanied by music and folk dances, paraded through the streets of San Josè, returning to a tradition that had not been done for two years due to the pandemic.

Costa Rican families enjoyed the popular spectacle that left from the statue of León Cortés, in La Sabana, to the Plaza de la Democracia celebrating the XXIV edition of the “Entrance of Saints and Boyeros Parade” to San José.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The activity was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, through the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production, the Costa Rican Boyera Association and with the support of the Municipality of San José.

Transmitting the knowledge of “Boyeo”, to the new generations

“This tradition evokes a past in which the ox cart became a fundamental element for the development of the country; Today, we dedicate this parade to children and youth, as a way of promoting interest and the transmission of knowledge of the practice of Boyeo, to the new generations”, highlighted NayuribeGuadamuz, Minister of Culture and Youth.