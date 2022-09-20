The “Pink Spot” Returns to San José

The traditional “Corre por Mí” (Run for Me) race, which seeks to raise awareness about early cancer detection, will have a new edition on October 16th in San José in person. Registrations are on sale now. Those interested can register through the website www.correpormi.com, at the Extremos Stores of Multiplaza Escazú, Multiplaza del Este, Lincoln Plaza, Paseo Metrópoli and City Mall Alajuela or at Miguel Foticos.

To run the 5 or 10 kilometers, the participants must pay 15 thousand colones, and for the 15 kilometers, the cost is 18 thousand colones. In addition, the athletes will receive a kit that includes a shirt, medal, disposable chip, insurance, number, hydration, and fruit.

Also, as in past editions, there will be a children’s category, in which each registration costs 12 thousand colones and will have a short route, ideal for children from 4 to 12 years of age. Run for Me returns to San José, starting and finishing at the National Stadium, therefore it is expected that the pink stain will once again take over the main streets of San José.

Marcela Marqués, who is part of the organization, indicated that with the date of the race established, people can reserve their space and start preparing to enjoy an event that is ideal for all types of runners. “We are happy to announce that Run for Me already has a date and that registration is now available for those interested, which is great news because we know that many people are waiting for the event to run in honor of a family member who fought or is fighting against cancer”, Marques said.

For the 2022 edition, prizes will be awarded to the first places; therefore, the presence of highly experienced Costa Rican athletes is expected.