The Marijuana Market and its Derivatives in Constant Advances

The world evolves more and more, as well as the market for marijuana or cannabis, in addition to its derivatives included in hemp and even in CBD, better known as cannabidiol. Did you know that in Costa Rica, cannabidiol has gained momentum in the market, both in formal and informal trade. It is said that its popularity today is due to authorization in various edibles: beverages and oils.

It is worth noting that 80% of the products that contain CBD and that are allowed in the Central American country, were registered in this year 2021, after up to two years of procedures. Until these most recent days, it is known that there are five authorized articles taken into account as raw material, 10 for the cosmetics area, 32 (highest number) for food and only one as chemical (a citrus-based degreaser).

Another important piece of information is that 10 of the aforementioned products were manufactured in national territory and the rest are imported specifically from the United States.

More information on cannabidiol

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cannabidiol or CBD, is a chemical compound in marijuana; it does not cause the psychotropic effect caused by another component of the plant called tetrahydrocannabinol better known as (THC). The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that cannabidiol does not produce abuse or dependence in humans and that it is generally well tolerated with a good safety profile.

Costa Rica will be territory for the cannabis operations of the manufacturer Valens

The Valens factory, a leader in cannabis products, will expand cannabis operations to Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Panama. Valens is a division of Grupo Farmanova Intermed (GFI) Costa Rica, a pharmaceutical holding company that has operations throughout Central America and the Caribbean.

Context before the world

Countries mainly in Latin America, exactly eight, have approved marijuana for medicinal purposes and two: Uruguay and Mexico, have legalized its use for recreational purposes. To be more specific, Uruguay was the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana. Mexico is the second country in Latin America to approve recreational use and it can be produced only for personal consumption. Although medical marijuana is not legalized in Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), in 2017 included cannabis in the official list of drugs.

As we well know, in Costa Rica, cannabis is a substance prohibited by law, its production, distribution, and sale are criminally sanctioned. According to the National Survey on Drug Use of the country’s Institute of Drugs and Drug Dependence, published in 2012, drug use is not considered a crime, but rather a public health problem.

Today, citizens of the Central American country continue to wait for the future of Bill 21,388 for the Production of Cannabis and Hemp for Medicinal Purposes. Almost a year has passed, which the Law was made known through Deputy Zoila Volio and the Costa Rican Government has remained without giving an answer. Let’s talk about cannabis in the United States: 15 states in this nation, plus the District of Columbia now allow the recreational use of marijuana.