There is a widespread myth that makes many women believes that the more expensive their anti-aging creams, the slower they will age, and this is not the case. We must know how to choose the right cream for our skin and the one that brings the most benefits, without necessarily leaving us a month’s salary in them. To do this you have to look at the formula, the ingredients it contains and other features as if it offers sun protection factor (SPF) or its texture.

Do you remember the wise advice of your mother when she told you that it didn’t matter how late and tired you came home, removing your make-up was indispensable so that your skin was Ok the next day? Well, now that the years have passed, this suggestion has become a habit that you no longer question because you have discovered in your skin that it was correct.

Equally important is the use of cosmetics that adapt to the age and characteristics of your skin. Choosing an anti-aging treatment when the skin already shows very marked signs of age is more complicated, so the sooner you start, the better! Here are some cosmetic anti-wrinkle beauty options for each age that can do a lot for you. Caring for the skin today is no longer an option, it is essential to get used from a young age to follow a skincare routine.

The 3 essential steps are:

* Wash your face thoroughly with soap or mild cleansing products every day.

* Hydrate your skin daily with a suitable cream.

* Protect the skin from the sun’s rays with protective cream or makeup with protection.

Care prioritization must be on our face and neck. The face and neck are the parts of our body that are always more exposed to the sun and other environmental aggressions, so avoid

premature aging of our skin through antioxidants is key to the age band. Always opt for products that have antioxidants in their composition such as vitamin C. Green tea and coffee or pomegranate extract are also antioxidants whose action is perfect to fight against skin aging. It is a good time for you to familiarize yourself with the labels of cosmetic products and know what their components to make them comply with the particular needs of your skin.

One of the causes of the appearance of the first wrinkles is the lack of hydration. With the stress of the usual rhythm of life, we often forget to hydrate the skin properly. To the 2 liters of water that we should drink a day, we must add the skin treatment with a serum and a cream that have properties maintaining optimal levels of hydration for our skin and thus prevent it from drying out.

It is also very common that we overlook the protection of our skin from UV rays. Using a good sunscreen is very important to prevent premature aging of our skin. By this, we do not mean that you have to be applying sunscreen every time you leave home. Serums, moisturizers or makeup bases may contain sunscreens, so as always; you just have to pay attention to the components. If you prefer a moisturizing wrinkle cream over a serum, we recommend those specially designed to take care of the skin and prevent the appearance of wrinkles and signs of aging. Containing among its main ingredients and active ingredients should be retinol, vitamin C, green tea extract and hyaluronic acid. A complete quality cream at a great price and suitable for all skin types.

The skin we have when we enter the ’40s is a consequence of how we have taken care of it in the previous years. At this age it is common for the skin to dry out and lose elasticity; as a result, wrinkles appear on our face more easily. To choose an anti-aging treatment it is important to avoid products that contain alcohol as it will further dry our skin. For a better synthesis of collagen, get cosmetics that contain active ingredients such as soy extracts, since containing polysaccharides and glycoproteins will help you fill in wrinkles and expression marks, producing the “lifting” effect.

We must also combat the lack of skin hydration. Over the years our skin loses that characteristic moistness of young skins and to remedy it it is important to use products that cover that need and that is not limited to providing only a basic hydration of a cream, but rather that its penetration and action is deeper for which it also strengthens the skin’s hydrolipidic barrier.