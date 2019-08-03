One sometimes does not realize the thousands of health benefits of fruits. Today we present to you the infinite qualities of cherries, known as the “superfruit”:

*Full of antioxidants called anthocyanins that help reduce heart disease and cancer.

*One of the few food sources that contain marathon, an antioxidant that helps regulate the heart rate and sleep cycles of the body.

*An excellent source of beta-carotene (vitamin A, essential for the body). They contain 19 times more beta-carotene than blueberries and strawberries.

*Rich in vitamins C, E, potassium, magnesium, iron, folic acid, and fiber.

*Known as “brain food”, aiding in brain health and in preventing memory loss.

*Because cherries contain anthocyanins, they can reduce inflammation and symptoms of arthritis and gout.

*Reduces the risk of diabetes. Being also suitable for the consumption of patients with diabetes, since they contain no more glucose than fruits such as pear. Its glyceric index is 22. *Good source of fiber that is important for digestive health and also benefits as we have explained in some previous advice the onset of diabetes.

*A good snack, or dessert of important choice for weight maintenance, due to the low-calorie intake. 100 grams of cherries provide only about 48 calories.

*Contain manganese and phosphorus, they are a powerful antioxidant.

*They relieve pain and inflammation caused by osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia.

*They are sleep stimulants (fight insomnia) because they contain a nutrient that promotes healthy sleep patterns.

*They are high in flavonoids that protect the heart and reduce the risk of getting cancer.

*They strengthen the blood vessels and are anti-aging.

* Due to its powerful anti-inflammatory benefits, cherries can act to reduce pain. They are highly advised for the pain of tendons and muscles that runners and athletes suffer from overload after workouts. Cherries are therefore a good remedy for rapid muscle recovery, among other red fruits, for their richness in antioxidants anthocyanins, are proposed as suitable fruits to accelerate the muscular recovery of athletes after a hard training session, eating antioxidant-rich red fruits can reduce the damage oxidize it in the muscles and allow a faster recovery.

As we have said, it is a wonder fruit, and not only its properties are important, say strictly for medical reasons, but they also help us not to gain weight (little sugar), improve the skin (prevent the appearance of spots and wrinkles), nails and hair, fight cellulite and menopause symptoms, etc. Beautiful and very good are the cherries that are now in full season. Raw cherries are tempting with their incredible garnet-red color and are very good and healthy but you can also make a lot of recipes with them: pies, milkshakes, slushies, ice cream, mouse, etc.

Mineral properties of cherries:

87% Calories – 58% Proteins – 0.8 g Lipids – 0.5 g Carbohydrates – 13.5 g Fiber – 1.5 g Calcium – 16 mg Iron – 0.4 mg Iodine – 2 mg Magnesium – 11 mg Zinc – 0.12 mg Sodium – 2 mg Potassium – 255 mg Vitamin A – 20 mkg Vitamin B1 – 0.05 mkg Vitamin B2 – 0.06 mkg Vitamin B3 – 0.4 mkg Vitamin B6 – 0.05 mkg Vitamin B9 – 8 mkg Vitamin C- 8 mg Vitamin E – 0.1 mg.