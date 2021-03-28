More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    The Costa Rican Tourism Institute Receives Important Recognition for its Campaigns to Promote Tourism

    By TCRN STAFF
    14
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    The Costa Rican Tourism Institute Receives Important Recognition for its Campaigns to Promote Tourism

    Two campaigns launched by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) for the markets of the United States and Canada...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Opens Border to International Tourism After Meeting with Businessmen From the Western Region of Panama

    The results of the binational meeting held last weekend, between members of the Chiriquí Chamber of Commerce, the Western...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Ancient Stone Bridges in Heredia Could Become Historical-Architectural Heritage of the Country

    The Center for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage began a series of studies to determine whether three bridges...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Two campaigns launched by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) for the markets of the United States and Canada were awarded this past week in the 2020 edition of the HSMAI Adrian Awards, in the United States. The HSMAI Adrian Adwards have been delivered for 63 years and seek to reward excellence generated in hotel hospitality, digital marketing and public relations.

    The winners were “The Costa Rica Essential Tool Kit”, in the Recovery Strategy section, a category designed exclusively due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, with Gold, and “Only the Essentials”, in the Integrated Marketing category, upon receiving the Bronze award.

    Both works were launched the previous year with the aim of inspiring people to connect with the essentials of life after the radical change in lives caused by the Pandemic and where tourism has been one of the most affected industries, as well as promotional messages before the gradual reopening that began to occur.

    Always in the international traveler’s mind

    “Keeping Costa Rica in the traveler’s mind has always been the objective of our strategies in priority markets such as the United States and Canada. The granting of these two awards to campaigns carried out in these countries confirms that the work done is correct and is the line that we must continue to promote the country as a sanctuary of sustainability and as the ideal place to heal after these difficult months”, indicated Carolina Trejos, ICT marketing director.

    What did the promotional campaigns consist of?

    “Only the Essentials”, a campaign launched by the ICT to promote Costa Rica in the United States and Canada on September 2nd, 2019, was adapted the year before to the events of 2020, at the beginning of the Pandemic, with a video reminding him to travelers that the country would be ready to receive them when the crisis passes. The audiovisual material was called “We’ll Be Here”, as well as another video for the opening of air borders called “Back to the Pura Vida” (Back to Pura Vida). This is the second award received by the campaign, as the previous year it won in the “Destination Marketing” category of the Travel Weekly Magellan Silver Award.

    “Only the Essentials” was a work carried out by the North American advertising agency MMGY, where a personal connection with what is truly essential in life was proposed, this being what Costa Rica offers through a number of tourist and travel experiences.

    For its part, “The Costa Rica Essential Tool Kit”, a project executed by the NJF public relations agency, consisted of Costa Rican elements that could be experienced from home, for example a wellness box with products such as Pura Vida caps, bilingual books for color, delivered to journalists from media that cover the family niche such as AFAR, Boston Globe, Calgary Herald, Elite Family Traveler, Condé Nast Traveler, Journal de Montreal, Outside, Elle Quebec, Today’s Parents, and Fodor’s Travel, among others, with the aim of offering travelers an escape and a memory of the country.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica Opens Border to International Tourism After Meeting with Businessmen From the Western Region of Panama
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EconomyTCRN STAFF -

      The Costa Rican Tourism Institute Receives Important Recognition for its Campaigns to Promote Tourism

      Two campaigns launched by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) for the markets of the United States and Canada...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Tico Company Produces 100% National Wine and Gooseberry Liquor with a Vineyard in Copey de Dota

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The Tico company Copey Estate Winery managed after nine years to adapt its grape harvest to produce a wine of international level; as well...
      Read more

      Exemption for Imports Under $ 500 in Costa Rica Will Only be for Family-Destined Shipments

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      As of May 1st, the possibility of exonerating online purchases, with a value equal to or less than $ 500, will no longer be...
      Read more

      Companies Registered with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute are Exempt from VAT until July

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      Companies registered with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) as businesses that operate in this sector are exempt - until July 1st - from...
      Read more

      Experts Suggest Improvements to the Law for Digital Nomads in Costa Rica

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      From Caribbean islands such as Aruba or the Bahamas, to European nations such as Croatia and Estonia, various countries seek to attract the arrival...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »