More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Companies Registered with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute are Exempt from VAT until July

    Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism convened an event to analyze the tax panorama of the sector

    By TCRN STAFF
    15
    0

    Must Read

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Making Your Career With Cisco CCNA Certification

    The Cisco CCNA Certification tests your skills and knowledge in fundamentals of the network, IP connectivity, IP services, network access, automation, fundamentals of security and programmability
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    4 Essential Tips to Boost Your Reading SAT Score

    Taking the SATs is a big step for every student as it is a crucial examination that can make or break their career
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Companies Registered with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute are Exempt from VAT until July

    Companies registered with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) as businesses that operate in this sector are exempt -...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Companies registered with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) as businesses that operate in this sector are exempt – until July 1st – from the payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) in accordance with an official resolution of the General Directorate of Direct Taxation provided that they were not taxed before the entry into force of that tax.

    As explained by experts, official notice DGT-028-2021 indicates that companies in the tourism sector that are registered as such in the ICT will not have to pay VAT until July 1st of this year; However, as of that date, they must pay 4 percent, after July 1st, 2022, 8 percent, and after July 1st, 2023, 13 percent.

    During a special event organized by the Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT) at the Hotel Tamarindo Diriá Convention Center, Tico tax experts reviewed the current tax panorama in relation to companies in this sector.

    The purpose was to offer a clear glimpse of the current situation at a time when the COVID-19 Pandemic has especially hit this segment of the productive market that before the health emergency was one of the most important for the national economy.

    Severe blow


    Figures from www.swissinfo.ch, based on the ICT, indicate that tourism in Costa Rica during 2020 contracted 70 percent, in addition, before the Pandemic it contributed about 10 percent of the Gross Domestic Product and generated 600 thousand jobs.

    The purpose of organizing this talk related to tribura policy focused on the tourism sector, had the goal of beginning to “visualize possible measures” that could be proposed to encourage the growth of this sector that has a strong impact especially in rural areas of the country.

    “There is still a long way to go in order to have figures similar to the pre-Pandemic era; For that reason, it is our obligation to propose concrete solutions that can lead us back to the right path. We need clear policies regarding the payment of taxes and incentives to achieve a speedy recovery”, recommended the experts.

    The data of the Comprehensive Management Plan of the Tamarindo Tourist Destination 2019-2022 developed by the ICT with the support of the CCTT -among other organizations- indicates that this District of the canton of Santa Cruz has 108 lodging companies with 1990 rooms.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica is Declared the Happiest Country in Latin America
    Next article4 Essential Tips to Boost Your Reading SAT Score
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Making Your Career With Cisco CCNA Certification

    The Cisco CCNA Certification tests your skills and knowledge in fundamentals of the network, IP connectivity, IP services, network access, automation, fundamentals of security and programmability
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Experts Suggest Improvements to the Law for Digital Nomads in Costa Rica

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    From Caribbean islands such as Aruba or the Bahamas, to European nations such as Croatia and Estonia, various countries seek to attract the arrival...
    Read more

    Money Ain’t Everything: the “Emotional Salary” Gains Momentum in the World of Work

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The emotional salary becomes important in the world of work this 2021. The COVID-19 Pandemic has made employees prefer rewards that go beyond their...
    Read more

    Rurala Motor Strategy Will Support Tourist Reactivation in Costa Rican Rural Territories

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The Rural Development Institute (Inder), with the support of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), launched the “Motor Rural” Strategy. In this second year...
    Read more

    New Tico Promotional Campaign: “Jale al Puerto” Will Bet on National Tourism

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    “Cerca de Vos” (“near you”) is the promotional campaign for this 2021 of the “Jale al Puerto” (Let’s go to the Port) initiative, which...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »