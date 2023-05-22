More
    The Costa Rican Symphony Orchestra Will Dazzle With Verdi’s Requiem, Performed by More Than 150 Artists

    Considered one of Verdi's masterpieces

    One of the public’s favorite works, the Requiem by the Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, will be performed by the National Symphony Orchestra, in two special concerts at the National Theater.The presentations are on May 26th and 28th, under the baton of Carl St. Clair, as well as the participation of the National Symphonic Choir.Considered one of Verdi’s masterpieces, Messa da Requiem or Requiem as it is also known, was premiered in 1874 for choir, four solo voices and orchestra.

    The invited soloists for this concert are the German soprano Anna-Maria Kalesidis, the American mezzo-soprano Margaret Lattimore, the Mexican tenor Carlos Galván, the American baritone bass Andrew Stuckey and 85 members of the National Symphonic Choir under the direction of Ramiro A. Ramírez.

    150 artists on stage

    In total, there will be the participation of 150 artists on stage, being one of the biggest shows of the year that the OSNCR will offer together with the National Symphonic Choir.

    “Since its premiere in the church of San Marco in Milan on May 22, 1874, Verdi’s Requiem has become one of the most important and most performed choral works in the repertoire. It is a traditional Requiem with a dramatic musical staging of the Latin text, which at times feels almost like an opera,” St. Clair said.

    Tickets for this concert can be purchased through the National Theater website and ticket office, with prices ranging from ₡7,200 to ₡24,000 depending on the location.A 40% discount will be provided for seniors and students with ID at the ticket office.

