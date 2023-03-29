The BPM Festival Announces Surprise 3-Day Easter Edition at Tamarindo, Costa Rica, April 6-8th, 2023

Six weeks ago, The BPM Festival made its way back to its beloved home base, Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Returning after a multi-year hiatus, the sacred grounds of Tamarindo were met with the rapturous applause of its guests that spanned across 40 nationalities. Following a teaser that was unveiled on the festival’s social media platforms, The BPM Festival has confirmed it will return to Tamarindo’s exquisite beaches for a surprise Easter Edition brimming with music, dance, and pure celebration. After the resounding success of its return in January, BPM plans to keep the momentum going with a weekend that promises to be even more extraordinary. Taking place across the Easter holiday weekend, on April 6, 7, and 8, 2023, the Dreamcatcher stage within the jungle will transform into an intimate haven for music lovers. With each day bringing a unique vibe and energy, the BPM Festival Easter edition promises to be an incredible celebration of music and culture. With a carefully curated lineup featuring performances from AJ Christou, Diplo, Jesse Calusso, Late Delivery, N.I.M, Miguelle, Rafa Barrios, Samu, Vanjee, and more, attendees can expect to immerse themselves in the rhythms and beats of the world’s most aesthetic festival.

The sophomore edition of The BPM Festival: Costa Rica was a resounding triumph, boasting an exceptional and diverse lineup that delivered unforgettable performances. Among notable highlights were the BPM debuts of Vintage Culture and Bora Uzer, whose sets left the crowd buzzing in a state of euphoria. Additionally, the Dreamcatcher stage hosted a b2b2b sunrise takeover from Boogeyman, presenting an iconic performance that showcased the tremendous sound of the rising label. The festival’s venues were meticulously selected and curated, with Chiquita’s serving as a standout location in the heart of downtown Tamarindo, offering complimentary admission to showcases such as MVSON and From the South. Meanwhile, the renowned Canopy venue hosted classic BPM showcases, including This Is The End featuring Joseph Capriati, while fan favorites Bamboleo, Rawthentic, and Tamango served as the grand finale at BPM’s Treehouse stage delivering a legendary 5-way b2b performance that lasted well beyond sunrise.

Taking place in one of the most luscious and exclusive spots in Costa Rica, the BPM familia are once again invited to come together once again to soak up the magical atmosphere of Tamarindo. With its breathtaking natural surroundings, sandy beaches, and tropical forest, The BPM Festival offers an unforgettable setting for the event’s return. In tandem with the exciting announcement of the festival’s return to Tamarindo for the Easter edition, The BPM Festival is thrilled to reveal its long-term commitment to its beloved home of Costa Rica. With a vision for expansion slated for January 2024, the BPM brand continues to grow even bigger and more immersive than ever before.

As BPM continues to grow and evolve, they remain committed to curating unforgettable and inimitable experiences for attendees, while staying true to their roots and the community that has supported the BPM brand throughout the years. BPM remains confident that the expansion plans will not only elevate The BPM Festival to new heights but also bring even more economic and cultural benefits to Tamarindo and the surrounding areas.

2023 promises to be even bigger and better than before with a slew of BPM events slated for the year. The capacity for this special upcoming Easter edition is strictly limited and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Tamarindo

Known for its lush ecotourism, the surf town of Tamarindo is the prime location for exploring Costa Rica’s abundant nature, exemplified by its many national parks, beaches, and jungles. The tropical beachfront landscape will provide the perfect backdrop to the latest chapter in The BPM Festival’s story, and serve as a continuation of their knack for blending world-class talent with picture-perfect locations. With tourism now open and thriving, Costa Rica is warmly welcoming international tourists.

About the BPM festival

Over the years, BPM has committed to hosting the best in techno and house, boasting editions in picturesque locales such as Mexico, Portugal, and Tel Aviv, as well as satellite events in Bali, Brazil, Dubai, Ibiza, Miami, Toronto, and more. Originally a post-New Year’s Eve industry gathering for bartenders, promoters, and musicians in 2008, The BPM Festival has grown to be a staple on the global festival calendar and will finally celebrate its sophomore event at its newest flagship location, Tamarindo. The brand will continue the festivities with its international die-hard fans and first-timers alike throughout 2023 with new editions in various soon-to-be-announced locations worldwide.

The BPM Festival: Costa Rica Easter Edition Full Artist Lineup (A-Z):

AjChristou, Augusto Yepes, Ces Castro, Diplo, Javee, Jean Pierre, Jesse Calosso, Late Delivery, Manolo, Maria Wabe, Miguelle, N.I.M, Rafa Barrios, Roca, Samu, Sweetbo, To.Mi Hash, Van Der Hansz, Vanjee, Will The Kreator, Will The Kreator

For more information on The BPM Festival:

facebook.com/TheBPMFestival

instagram.com/TheBPMFestival

twitter.com/TheBPMFestival