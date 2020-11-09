When, we think of the year 2020; We see it as an atypical, difficult and complicated year where many plans and projects were postponed due to the current pandemic generated by Covid-19.

This time our lifestyle changed completely, but today there are many who resume their daily lives framed in a Biosafety proposal that allows them to return to what is commonly known as the new normal.

This adventure allows us to return in a certain way to our life before. Time did not stand still and today humanity has learned its lesson and rises with more force to conquer its dreams and space again.

The best time to go to Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a small country in Central America, curiously being such a small country does not prevent it from having a very diverse climate, depending on the area of ​​the country you want to visit.

In other words, depending on our priorities when vacationing in Costa Rica we will have a better time to visit it.

Things you should know when vacationing in Costa Rica

Costa Rica does not have a dry and wet season like other countries in the area.

Taking this into account, we will better understand how the weather behaves in Costa Rica.

The temperatures in Costa Rica

Temperatures in Costa Rica can remain fairly stable throughout the year, warm during the day and unevenly at night, without reaching below 14 degrees Celsius.

So the coldest can choose to wear a jacket Lightweight for cool nights

Except in high mountainous areas above (700 meters of altitude) in which if the temperature drop is greater, it can reach 7 degrees Celsius in areas such as the Irazú volcano and the summits of Cerro Chirripio









The best time to visit the center of Costa Rica

The area of ​​central Costa Rica including its capital, San José is known as the eternal spring. Due to the green color of its forests and its mild and pleasant temperature during the day.

The higher the altitude with respect to sea level, the greater the probability of rain as well as the lower the temperature, especially at night.

The rains are essential, they occur almost all year round, which allows forests and jungles to have a unique appearance.

What is the best time to travel to the beach areas in Costa Rica?

If what we want is to enjoy the best Costa Rican beaches we have two options to visit:

Like the vast majority of Central American countries, the coastal areas of the Pacific Ocean that bathe Costa Rica have two clearly differentiated seasons.

The wet season that runs from June to November. It is the time when there is more rain and throughout the year in Costa Rica. These precipitations become stormy in nature in the months of September and October.

It is also a good season for stronger winds, which attracts surfers at this time of year

The dry season that runs from December to May. It is the one that rains the least, even in this season it can receive occasional rains at the end of the day. But they are pleasant rains that refresh the atmosphere and are appreciated.

To conclude, choose one of these times to visit our country that is full of pure life for you.