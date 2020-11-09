The year 2020, also known as the twentieth year of the third millennium, is the year in which humanity is living. Which has been marked by a strong pandemic of a new disease baptized as Coronavirus or Covid-19.

This health situation has led governments around the world to apply various restrictions, the most severe being the so-called quarantine or also known with the phrase stay at home trying to prevent the spread of this contagious virus.

However the world does not stop, humanity continues forward. These lines are dedicated to all those people who have given a tough battle in emergency rooms, doctors and nurses in general to health personnel. But they are also dedicated to you who had to transform your living room into an office or you who from one moment to another became a teacher, thank you very much because without you this story would not be a winner.

Costa Rica example of organization and new normality

Since the disease reached Costa Rican soil, our country has been an example to the world in terms of technology and organization

Today and while fighting to obtain a reliable vaccine against this virus, the country was preparing to rebuild its normal lifestyle even when the pandemic does not stop. This lifestyle is now known in many corners of the planet as the new normal.

It consists of adapting all aspects of our daily life to the hygiene and biosecurity standards established by the World Health Organization (WHO). These include wearing a face mask or masks, smearing antibacterial gel on your hands From time to time, it is also recommended to use gloves and the most important to maintain social distancing of up to two meters from person to person to avoid contagion.









A tourism that is reborn …

Without a doubt, Costa Rica is a paradise from end to end that invites you to get to know it in the midst of the difficult situation that has been experienced in recent months due to the covid-19 pandemic, many people have had to suspend your trip or excursion through the natural beauties of our country.

But today this situation is part of the past since framed in the motto “new normal” and complying with the highest standards of safety and quality there are already many incredible tours that promise to take you to know a different Costa Rica.

One of the aspects that could be pointed out as positive within the fact that humanity remained sheltered in its home is that nature took a breath in many corners of the planet

For months the most exuberant destinations in Costa Rica remained alone for a time where nature took that free space to be reborn and this time in a more exotic way than ever.

It is for this reason that lovers of tourism could just now live their best experience dream destinations available to everyone and almost alone. Costa Rica invites you to discover it, it complies with all the security measures and don’t miss out on fulfilling your dream. Costa Rica awaits you.