The 10 Protagonists Of 2021 in central America

Xiomara Castro, president-elect of Honduras, the Panamanian singer and songwriter Rubén Blades or the Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez are some of the personalities who put Central America on the world information map this year for their achievements and activism.

These are the most outstanding Central American personalities of 2021:

Xiomara Castro makes history in Honduran politics

Xiomara Castro, a business administrator and mother of four children with former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya, became the first woman to reach the head of state of Honduras in November and the most voted in the country’s democratic history.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

“God delays but does not forget,” said Castro, who had already run for the presidency without success in 2013 and 2017, and promised to “form a government of reconciliation and justice.”

The art of Rubén Blades is recognized in America and Europe

Panamanian vocalist, composer, actor, and activist Rubén Blades was named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy, received the Medals of Honor for Merit in Fine Arts from Spain, and his “Salswing” was named album of the year. at the Latin Grammys.

Success tastes like pain, sweat, hope and tears. Many times it tastes like shit and even if it creates fame, poor man who decides to live in it “, Blades, 73, thanking the tribute that the Latin Grammy organization in his honor.

Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez opts for exile

Sergio Ramírez, 2017 Cervantes Prize winner and former vice president of Nicaragua, opted for exile due to persecution by the government of Daniel Ortega, which included an arrest warrant against him and the ban on his novel “Tongolele didn’t know how to dance.”Ramírez, 79, received Spanish nationality, and was declared “Latin American Character 2021” by the Grupo de Diarios América (GDA).

The dismissal of the prosecutor in Guatemala leaves the fight against corruption orphaned

The anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval was one of the main characters in Guatemala, since his renowned work in search of justice ended abruptly in July when he was removed by the head of the Public Ministry, Consuelo Porras.Before going into exile, Sandoval released an investigation against the president, Alejandro Giammattei, for alleged illegal ties with Russian citizens.

The President of Costa Rica promotes an agreement with the IMF

In the final stretch of his term, which will conclude in May 2022, President Carlos Alvarado promoted a financial agreement for 1.75 billion dollars with the International Monetary Fund to stabilize the country’s finances.”The agreement with the IMF is the vaccine for stability that we need, it is needed by the present and the future generation,” said Alvarado.

The President of El Salvador, with high popularity, promotes bitcoin

President NayibBukele remains the most popular president in the country’s recent history, but has faced protests over what various sectors consider an “authoritarian drift.”

The establishment of bitcoin as legal tender, unprecedented in the world, its confrontation with the US over its way of governing, and its policy to end violence and public insecurity have made it stand out this year in the region.

The Panama Canal and its historical contribution

The Panama Canal delivered more than 2,080 million dollars to the Panamanian State as a contribution corresponding to the year 2021, in which the road registered a record of tons of traffic.This is another record number since the expansion was put into service in June 2016 and achieved despite the effects of the pandemic on world trade.

Thomas Cristiansen revives the Panama national team

The Spanish-Danish coach, Thomas Christiansen, has redefined the Panamanian team and has taken it to fourth place in the octagonal final of the qualifying rounds for the World Cup in Qatar, making Panamanians dream of their second participation in that maximum competition.

Costa Rican Yokasta Valle, IBF 105-pound champion

The 105-pound champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), the Costa Rican Yokasta Valle, defended the title twice in 2021 and launched the challenge to the American Siniesa Estrada, champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), to fight for the unification of titles in 2022.

Honduran Alberth Elis jumps into European football

Striker Alberth Elis, who this year jumped into football in France, where he has become the main scorer for Girondins de Bordeaux.Abroad Elis started with Monterrey, from Mexico, in 2016, that same year he was transferred to the Houston Dynamo, from MLS, from the United States, and in September 2020 to Boavista, from Portugal.

At TCRN, we want to know your opinion on this list. Give us your top-ten!