The 10 Best Tourist Places in Costa Rica

Discover the best tourist places in Costa Rica, a privileged country in natural settings, where you can enjoy ecotourism paradises and some of the best beaches on the continent. Check out the list below!

1- Rio Celeste

Located within the Tenorio Volcano National Park, in the province of Alajuela, it corresponds to a river of thermal waters, which owes its fame to the intense turquoise tones of its waters, resulting from an optical phenomenon caused by the dispersion of sunlight and the high concentration of aluminum silicates.

The route along the river is surrounded by tourist attractions, passing through waterfalls, lagoons and viewpoints, as well as offering spectacular views of the Tenorio volcano and the exuberant tropical forest that is in its surroundings.

2- La Fortuna

This small town located in the province of Alajuela, corresponds to one of the main tourist places in Costa Rica for ecotourism enthusiasts, famous for the wide diversity of activities in contact with nature that its forest and river environments allow.

Its tourist offer includes options for hot springs, canopy, rafting, bird watching and hiking. In addition, La Fortuna is the gateway to the Arenal Volcano National Park, home to the famous volcano of the same name, which is the most active in the country, constantly emitting gases and water vapors.

3- Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Reserve

Another of the natural wonders, which could not be left out of any ranking of the best tourist places in Costa Rica, corresponds to this immense biological reserve located in the province of Puntarenas, which, extending over 10,000 hectares, provides protection to the cloud forests of the Sierra de Tilarán.

One of the main attractions of the reserve is its wide route of trails, which allow you to enter with relative ease, through the exotic landscapes offered by cloud forests, where the fog is concentrated at the height of the vegetation. In addition, this reserve is one of the best destinations in Costa Rica for bird watching, with the majestic quetzal being the main protagonist.

4- Isla del Coco National Park

Part of the province of Puntarenas, this island and national park of 99,725 hectares in the Pacific, is home to impressive natural settings, with tropical rainforests, huge waterfalls, beaches with turquoise waters, aquatic caverns and cliffs that exceed 180 meters in height.

Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, this paradise island is also famous for its impressive seabed, considered among the best on the planet for diving, given the transparency of the waters and the ease of encountering large marine animals, such as whales, sharks, giant manta rays, and blue dolphins.

5- Manuel Antonio National Park

This national park, considered by important publications as one of the most beautiful in the world, is also located in the province of Puntarenas, notable for its exotic landscapes, where paradisiacal white sand beaches converge, surrounded by tropical rainforest and huge mountains.

Throughout its 56,983 hectares, you can enjoy observing a large number of ecosystems and terrestrial and marine biodiversity, as well as recreational activities, such as hiking, kayak excursions and horseback riding. For lovers of diving and snorkelling, the coast of this park also offers splendid possibilities with wonderful coral reefs.

6- Jacó

This small coastal city in the province of Puntarenas, corresponds to one of the most visited tourist places in Costa Rica given its proximity to the capital San José, home to a beach approximately 4 kilometers long, where some of the best spots are concentrated. country surfing.

Jacó concentrates a lively offer of nightlife, restaurants and recreational activities, such as quadricycle rides, kayaking, rafting, safaris, horseback riding, and surfing. Nearby, you can enjoy privileged points of contact with nature, such as the Carará National Park, the Manuel Antonio National Park or the Playa Hermosa National Wildlife Refuge.

7- Puntarenas

Puntarenas is the capital of the province of the same name, famous for being one of the most important sun and beach destinations in Costa Rica, as well as having important hotel infrastructures, an intense gastronomic offe,r and lively nightlife.

Puntarenas also has the attraction of being the starting point for exploring the province’s many beaches and islands, considered among the best in Costa Rica, as well as numerous national parks and nature reserves.

8- Tamarindo

This old artisanal fishing village located in the province of Guanacaste, is today a surfing mecca and one of the most famous tourist places in Costa Rica for its offer of beaches, maintaining a relaxed atmosphere of a coastal town, while it brings together elegant shops, nightlife and sophisticated restaurants.

Tamarindo is also a Wildlife Refuge, protecting the spawning of leatherback, olive ridley, and green turtles, which arrive between October and March. From the city, you can visit the neighboring beaches, among which are: Playa Grande, Langosta, and Ventanas.

A typical day for tourists in Puerto Viejo

9- Puerto Viejo

Located in the province of Limón, it corresponds to a small town in the Costa Rican Caribbean, known for being one of the favorite tourist destinations for backpackers and surfers, who enjoy its paradisiacal beaches with crystal clear waters and the lively party atmosphere of the place with dozens of bars, hotels and restaurants.

From Puerto Viejo, you can enjoy the series of beautiful neighboring beaches that make their way to the neighboring town of Manzanillo, such as Playa Chiquita, Playa Negra and Playa Punta Uva. In addition to beaches, Puerto Viejo has amazing ecotourism destinations in its surroundings, including the Cahuita National Park, the Bribri de Talamanca Reserve and the Gandoca Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge.

10- Tortuguero National Park

Also, in the province of Limón, this famous national park is located. It is well-known for being one of the most important places in the Costa Rican Caribbean for the spawning of sea turtles, such as the leatherback turtle, the green turtle and the hawksbill turtle, among others.

In addition, this national park stands out for the beauty of its natural settings, with a set of canals, rivers and navigable lagoons, immersed in the tropical rain forest. The biodiversity of this area is also extraordinarily varied, hosting important populations of mammals, amphibians, birds, and fish.