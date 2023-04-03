Tapantí National Park Receives Visitors Again After 8 Months of Closure

The bad weather of the previous August generated direct impacts in the Tapantí National Park, leaving serious problems in the access routes and even trails that practically disappeared.But after 8 months of closure, the area is ready to receive visitors again starting this April 1st.

To achieve this, the intervention of several areas was necessary, which will operate under special conditions.The first is that 300 people will be received daily; in 3 groups of 100 people, at 8:00 am, 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

Visitors can walk two trails:

Oropendola (1200 m away) is of low difficulty, equipped with huts and bathrooms for the use of visitors.

Fallen Trees (from 2500 m away): it is of high difficulty, for people who like strong walking and exercising in the mountains

Other traditional areas such as the Pava-Catarata trail and the Mirador will continue to be closed due to risk issues.With the reopening, it is also expected to boost economic activities in the surroundings of the national park.

“Around Tapantí, a number of accommodations, food and other services related to tourism are organized. In addition, it is a key destination for birdwatchers, and this branch of tourism is one of the ones that yields the highest income for the country, so the closure of this destination so close to the Central Valley for birdwatchers represented an important gap. for this segment of the activity that will soon be corrected”, said Meryll Arias, Director of the Central Conservation Area (ACC)

Book for going to Tapantí

Given the new conditions to visit Tapantí, the area will be part of the spaces where prior reservation is required.

Along with this, you also have to book at:

Tortuguero, Irazuvolcano, Manuel Antonio, San Lucas Island, Poas Volcano

The procedure is virtual and is done at this link: https://serviciosenlinea.sinac.go.cr/

