Starlink, Billionaire Elon Musk’s Company, Announces That it Will Offer Satellite Internet Service in Costa Rica

Satellite communications company Starlink continues to expand at full speed in Latin America, now with its formal entry into Costa Rica. The country became the fourth country in Central America, after El Salvador, Panama and Honduras, to offer the internet service provided by Elon Musk’s company.

At least 20,000 users in the country have requested access to the service and are waiting for the equipment to be enabled, according to local press.The government, for its part, hopes to have the service to connect educational centers that are difficult to access.

“Currently, there are many schools nationwide that do not have internet access and, with this new service [Starlink], all the schools in the country would already have it,” the country’s authorities indicated. In a first phase, the goal is to bring satellite coverage to 400 schools and surrounding areas by June of next year.

Download speeds

The service will be available with download speeds of 200Mbps, according to reports, and would be available starting in the third quarter of this year, once authorization has been received from the Telecommunications Superintendence (Sutel).

“If you have fiber optics, don’t switch to Starlink, unless you have service with a lot of interruptions. But if you have hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) internet, this service is probably better for you, until you have fiber optics,” the authorities added.

In an announcement on its official site, Starlink informs Costa Ricans that from now on they can reserve the service with a $9.00 deposit, which is “fully refundable.””Within each coverage area, orders are served in order of arrival,” says the company of the magnate owner of Tesla and Space-X.

In all Latin America

In the rest of Latin America, the company is operating or has been authorized to do so in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, among other countries.

Starlink: 12,000 satellites in orbit

Starlink is a network of orbiting communication satellites that has been developed by SpaceX. The latter is the rocket and space vehicle company.The firm seeks to provide Internet connectivity quickly and at a low price throughout the world, especially in areas of each country where traditional services do not reach.

Starlink’s strategy is based on its satellite network (close to 12,000) and, according to its representatives, it does not seek to compete with traditional fiber optic or 5G communications companies.

The Syntonize site explains that once people subscribe to the service, they will receive a kit to mount the antenna that will allow the connection. Of course: it is a personalized product, so it cannot be shared.