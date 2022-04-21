Simple Wellness Tips for a Healthy and Happy Life

Sometimes it can seem like maintaining a healthy lifestyle is an overwhelming challenge that doesn’t fit with the realities of daily life. It’s hard to hold down a full-time job, eat well, exercise, be with your loved ones, and be with yourself each day.

However, it is possible to find balance and lead a healthy lifestyle if you have the right mindset and make some simple changes to your routine. Much of healthy living is actually made up of the little things we do every day, things that are so small they don’t seem big, but done consistently over time, add up to big results:

1- Do some physical activity every day

Tracking steps is the perfect example and easy way to make sure you get enough physical activity each day. The goal is to take 10,000 steps a day, which has significant physical and mental health benefits. A very simple trick for this is to use the stairs instead of the elevator, so you take a little more steps in your day to day and at the same time, strengthen and tone your legs and trunk.You can also practice a sport that you like. In this way, you exercise and at the same time you can entertain yourself.

2- Drink a glass of water first thing in the morning

Coffee is very good, but it is best to start the day by hydrating the body with a glass of water. Drinking water first thing in the morning aids digestion, improves skin health, and increases energy.

3- Eat healthy

A simple trick to healthy eating and portion control is to make half your plate vegetables at each meal. Vegetables provide essential vitamins, minerals and other nutrients important for health and longevity. Also, as they are rich in fiber, they help digestion and make you feel full for longer.Try to rule out packaged foods from your shopping list, instead aim for foods that can reasonably be made in your own kitchen and avoid foods that come pre-made.

4- Take active breaks during work

The simple act of taking short breaks and moving for a minute or two every half hour while you work helps to restore energy, improve your performance and efficiency. Through different techniques and exercises you can reduce fatigue, reduce musculoskeletal disorders and prevent stress.

5- Take sunlight every day

Vitamin D is one of the most important nutrients for overall health, and sunlight is one of the best sources for it. Try to get at least 30 minutes of sunlight each day, preferably in the afternoon.

6- Get enough rest

Most adults need between 7 and 8 hours of sleep each night. But in addition to the quantity, the quality of sleep is also important. By getting enough sleep, you will be able to start each day with energy and satisfaction, as well as being more productive in your activities.

7- Have time for yourself

Spending time alone helps you get to know yourself and get in touch with yourself. Alone time is also an opportunity to check in on how you are and what you want, so you can live your most purposeful life. Some people enjoy hiking, walking or running, meditating, or even sunbathing as a healthy source of alone time.