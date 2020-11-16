More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Physical Activity is Vital for Men over 40

    Andropause, joint failure and an enlarged prostate are some changes that they experience when they reach that age

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Physical Activity is Vital for Men over 40

    Many men ignore little discomforts in the body or emotional changes that they experience when they reach 40 years of age
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Home Delivery and Electronic Payments on the Rise During the Pandemic in Costa Rica

    The confinement and reduction of income, due to COVID-19, changed the consumption habits of Costa Rican households which now resort in a greater degree to home deliveries and electronic payments
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Central America Receiving the Onslaught of a New Hurricane

    Central American countries was bracing itself this weekend for the onslaught of a new hurricane, days after Cyclone Eta left more than 200 dead in the region
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Many men ignore little discomforts in the body or emotional changes that they experience when they reach 40 years of age. However, according to specialists in Wellness and Aging, these changes are normal and what is really important in the situation is to target early health care.

    For this, the specialist shared a series of changes that men commonly acquire when they reach that age:

    Andropause: These are hormonal changes and in some cases it causes the syndrome of testosterone deficiency, which causes a reduction in physical strength, decreased muscle tone, fatigue and insomnia, increased body fat, anxiety and problems in decision making.

    Increase in the size of the prostate: The years bring with them an enlargement of the prostate, which usually causes compression of the urethra and thus cause discomfort such as difficulty urinating, incontinence drips, the need to constantly urinate, among others.

    Joint failure: As muscle mass deteriorates, cartilage alterations tend to occur, which in more advanced stages lead to osteoarthritis.

    Erectile dysfunction: This situation has a physiological and psychological impact. Multiple aspects can be its origin, including obesity, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia and smoking.

    Haz ejercicios todos los dias y vive más

    Keeping physically active

    Staying physically active increases well-being. Given the appearance of this type of changes,  it is vital to stay physically active; practice sports to increase well-being and maintain muscles that reduce the risk of osteoarthritis.  Exercising also prevents cardiovascular diseases caused by sedentary habits, which cause premature aging and in the worst way.

    Take care of your skin, of the small wrinkles that mark the passage of time. “Being a male does not mean that we cannot be vain or that we do not want to look good and feel good”, explain specialists in Wellness Medicine. A professional in Wellness Medicine helps detect and treat hormonal imbalances and other situations that can affect men’s quality of life.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleHome Delivery and Electronic Payments on the Rise During the Pandemic in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Physical Activity is Vital for Men over 40

    Many men ignore little discomforts in the body or emotional changes that they experience when they reach 40 years of age
    Read more
    Economy

    Home Delivery and Electronic Payments on the Rise During the Pandemic in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    The confinement and reduction of income, due to COVID-19, changed the consumption habits of Costa Rican households which now resort in a greater degree to home deliveries and electronic payments
    Read more
    News

    Central America Receiving the Onslaught of a New Hurricane

    TCRN STAFF -
    Central American countries was bracing itself this weekend for the onslaught of a new hurricane, days after Cyclone Eta left more than 200 dead in the region
    Read more
    Environment

    How Antibiotics Work Against Bacteria

    TCRN STAFF -
    There have been many times in which science has believed to win the battle against infectious diseases. However, we have seen how microorganisms immune to antibiotics return and proliferate
    Read more
    Economy

    International Film Productions that Choose Costa Rica will Enjoy Substantial Tax Benefits and other Incentives

    TCRN STAFF -
    International film productions that choose Costa Rica for their projects would enjoy tax benefits and other incentives...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Everything You Need To Know About Ginger

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Popularly known as ginger or Kion, (Zingiber officinale), it can be defined as a kind of panta where the root of its stem gives a kind of sweet and spicy fruit
    Read more

    AstraZeneca signs agreement with Costa Rica for the supply of the Vaccine against COVID-19

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    AstraZeneca signed an agreement with the Government of Costa Rica to supply one million doses of its...
    Read more

    5 Great Health Uses for CBD

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    There's a growing body of research with evidence to suggest that CBD, a non-psychoactive, chemical compound found...
    Read more

    Eating a Healthy Breakfast Guarantees your Health

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Doctors never tire of saying “The first meal of the day is the most important
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »