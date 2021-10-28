More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Shops Will Be Able to Receive People Without Full Vaccination with A Capacity of 50%

    Government establishes transition period of 6 weeks until proof is mandatory

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    The Government announced this past Friday that it will apply a transition period for the use of the complete vaccination certificate against Covid-19, which will be a requirement for entering businesses and hotels.

    According to the Minister of Communication, Agustín Castro, to grant a period of adaptation to this measure, between December 1st and January 7th, 2022, (about 6 weeks) a space will be opened where the operation of establishments in two modes.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    In one, the hotels, restaurants, bars, casinos, shops, museums, art and dance academies, gyms, spas and adventure tourism will be able to operate at 100% capacity if all their clientele over 12 years old have the complete vaccination scheme. The above must be verified through the QR code or the printed vaccination certificate.

    The other modality of work will be with the capacity to 50% and they will be able to admit people without vaccination or with the incomplete scheme. In the case of hotels, they will have to limit 50% of the capacity to the use of common spaces, although not in the occupancy of the rooms.

    Identification for operation of commercial establishments

    Of course, all establishments must have a visible identification on the outside that shows the mode of operation of the commercial establishment. “These provisions seek a balance between the need to protect health and life with sanitary measures and, on the other hand, stimulate greater economic activity and promote the employment that Costa Ricans need,” Minister Castro explained.

    As of January 8, 2022, all the aforementioned commercial establishments must only admit people with a verifiable full vaccination scheme, in order to continue with the economic reactivation and strengthening health security.

    Cinemas and theaters with 100% capacity

    Another measure is that as of December 1st, cinemas and theaters will operate under the single modality of 100% capacity, but only for people with a full vaccination schedule.

    As of December 1st and as reported the previous week, the capacity is maintained up to 30% for sports, cultural and academic activities in commercial establishments with sanitary operating permits, as well as the capacity of 25% in events with sanitary authorizations and capacity of 200 people for social events, all with a complete vaccination scheme.

    Likewise, places of worship may maintain their current capacity of 500 people without requiring a full scheme or choose to expand it, as long as the vaccination scheme is used.

    The complete vaccination schedule corresponds to the one in which 14 days elapse from the application of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose or the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccines).

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceBharley Quiros
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleFoods That Help Fight the Effects of Cancer Treatments
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthGuillermo Agudelo -

    Shops Will Be Able to Receive People Without Full Vaccination with A Capacity of 50%

    The Government announced this past Friday that it will apply a transition period for the use of the complete...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER