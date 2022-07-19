More
    Sandra Mejía is the First Costa Rican to Complete the Toughest Ultramarathon in the World

    Another source of Tico pride!

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Costa Rican ultramarathon runner, Sandra Mejía, became the first Costa Rican to complete the “toughest in the world” pedestrian race, as it is known, the “Badwater 135” that crosses Death Valley in California.

    With temperatures exceeding 50 degrees, the Tica completed the 217 kilometers with a time of 45 hours and 9 minutes from July 11th to 15th.

    An incredible experience


    “What an incredible experience, there were 135 miles loaded with very strong moments, physical and mental, but despite the “uncomfort” I was living my dream and was the only one capable of living it intensely. The first 63 miles I mastered well despite having stomach problems, I maintained a good pace and position in the women’s section. As expected, the toughest race in the world cannot be completed so easily and even less so with few calories in the body. Badwater’s illusion is the arrival and I had dreamed of that moment regardless of time, although we always demand ourselves sportingly, believe me Badwater is different”, said the Tica.

    Only athletes by invitation participate in this race and of the 32 that started, only 27 completed the feat.

    Greatest sporting achievements


    “This ultramarathon will be one of my greatest sporting achievements and without a doubt as a person and athlete there is a before and after. Today I can proudly say that I am the first Costa Rican person and woman to be invited and finish one of the most difficult races in the world” Mejia concluded.

    The Tico hopes to try again in 2023 and beat her mark.

