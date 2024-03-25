Route 1507 Trips Will be Via the Puntarenas Ferry

The order from the Public Transportation Council (CTP) for the company Transporte Inteligente de Guanacaste (TIG) to use the Ferry between Puntarenas and Playa Naranjo to transport passengers on route 1507 between San José and Nicoya – and vice versa – generated concern in the company due to the increase in costs because each unit that uses the vessel must pay ¢21,470.In addition, each passenger and driver who boards the ferry will have to pay ¢1,005 while children from 3 to 12 years old will pay ¢600.

While La Amistad Bridge is closed

This decision of the CTP is part of the measures that the Executive Branch will implement starting April 1 when the passage through the La Amistad Bridge over the Tempisque River will be closed for three months to carry out repairs on the structure.

Due to this closure, TIG public transportation units between San José-Nicoya will have to use the Puntarenas ferry that arrives at Playa Naranjo and from there travel to Nicoya, Hojancha, Nosara, Estrada, Carrillo and Nosara.

Big concerns

In a press release, TIG highlighted that the CTP’s decision “raises some doubts, mainly referring to the prices that will have to be paid for the use of the ferry. That is not said in the document and that is why the doubt remains regarding the matter, if the cost to the passenger for making this transfer is going to increase.”

“Also, it generates concern in the eminently operational aspect in terms of the risk that, due to different circumstances that happen every day on the road, people will not arrive on time to take the ferry and therefore the user is put at risk of having “We have to wait for hours, while it connects with the next shipping service,” indicates the TIG bulletin.

Currently, the TIG company five trips between San José and Nicoya, one from San José to Hojancha, two from San José to Nosara and one from San José to Sámara, Estrada and Carrillo for 9 services and the same quantity in the opposite direction that adds up to a total of 18 journeys that, if the CTP measure is maintained, will all have to be made via ferry.

Measure to be considered

“From our point of view, the most convenient thing is that the CTP reconsiders these measures and that the alternative route through Liberia can be used, it is the safest and most convenient for the user. The difference in time, today, with the new highway between Liberia and Limonal, could be half an hour more than the trip across the bridge,” says the TIG statement.

Starting April 1, the Ferry between Puntarenas and Playa Naranjo will offer the following departures: 5:20 a.m.; 7:30 am; 10 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 4 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. In the opposite direction, the itinerary will be provided: 5 a.m., 8 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 4:30 pm.; 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

In the case of the service on the San José – Santa Cruz, Tamarindo and Flamingo route, the CTP authorized TIG buses to use the route that passes through the city of Liberia.

Other options

In the case of route 512 described as San José – Nandayure – Jicaral – and vice versa – operated by the company TransportesGuanacastecosRyozumo, the units traveling to the capital must use the Paquera Ferry to reach Puntarenas, then they will advance along the national route 23 to the junction with the North Inter-American Route.

Ryozumo buses will leave Nandayure with the following frequency: 4 a.m.; 6:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. while the Paquera Ferry leaves for Puntarenas at 6:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.. Departures from the capital to the Guanacaste canton are scheduled for 5:30 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; For their part, the boats that leave the city of Buenos Aires towards Paquera will depart at 9 a.m.; 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In the case of route 1501 San José-Bolsón and vice versa – run by the Alfaro Company – the trips will be made using the Ferry that leaves from Puntarenas and arrives at Playa Naranjo. The units leave San José at 3 p.m. and they will be able to use the boat that begins the trip from Puntarenas at 6:45 p.m., meanwhile, the buses from Bolsón (canton of Santa Cruz) begin the trip at 4 a.m. to board the 8 a.m. boat in Naranjo Beach.