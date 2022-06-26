Remote Work Could Be Strengthened Due to Increase in Fuel Prices

More options are being considered in the Legislative Assembly as alternatives to face high fuel prices, such as the proposal by the deputy of the Social Democratic Progress party, Paola Nájera, to analyze the resumption of teleworking to a greater extent both in the public and private sectors.

The negative affectation, in the current context, that the daily commute to work sites has on family finances, whether by private vehicle or public transport, is the justification given by the legislator for her proposal. In this sense, workers who have the possibility according to their functions can work 2 days in person and 3 days in virtual mode, according to the intentions of the deputy.

This idea is valued by the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Marta Esquivel, as well as by the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, as confirmed by the head of the Presidency, Natalia Díaz Quintana. The proposal joins those of other groups such as the Christian Social Unity party, which is committed to lowering the single tax on fuels for a period of no more than one year, as well as exempting petroleum products from VAT.

Currently, a reduction in the price of fuel of up to ¢43 per liter of diesel, ¢27 in the regular and ¢28 in the super, is being processed, while the historical increase, approved days ago by the regulatory entity, comes into force, which would lead Costa Ricans to pay more than ¢1 thousand per liter.