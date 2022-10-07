Registration Opens for the Cyber ​​Women Challenge in Costa Rica

In four years, 30 Cyber ​​Women Challenges have been held, training more than 2,000 women in Costa Rica. Participation is by random groups of a maximum of 3 people and there is a maximum capacity of 100 attendees. To participate in the Fifth Edition of the Cyber ​​Women Challenge you must enter the following link: https://acortar.link/g4jYld

Nowadays, companies and government entities are experiencing moments where complete visibility of the environment is essential, the adoption of infrastructure and applications are key pieces in digital transformation.

In addition to an increase in attack surfaces and the fact that cybercriminals are constantly seeking to evolve, we must add another problem: the low representation of women in the field of security and the problems of inequality that exist.

Initiatives and programs that promote women in technology environments are very important. Not only to demystify that it is a male environment, but also to train trained professionals who can meet the demand. It is for this reason that the Cyber ​​Women Challenge will be held on October 26th, a 6-hour online technical workshop of the “Capture the Flag” type.

The event has a theoretical session that addresses the level of risk in organizations, the main cybersecurity challenges in cloud infrastructure, and some of the tools that help organizations face them.

In the practical part, the teams must solve 40 challenges with the guidance of an expert in an approximate time of 4 hours. Participation is by random groups of a maximum of 3 people and there is a maximum capacity of 100 attendees.

At the end of the challenge, participants will understand:

The importance of having complete visibility of the attack surface in the organization, reducing risk with a strategy of trust and secure access in the technological ecosystem.

It is aimed at women with experience in:

Information technology areas with knowledge in security, incident response, cloud infrastructure, threat investigation, DevSecOps.

Basic knowledge of networks, security, threats and cloud infrastructure. Incident response fundamentals.

Knowledge of Windows and Linux operating systems.

Requirements to participate:

18 years or older.

Be Costa Rican or be of another nationality but work in a Costa Rican institution or organization.

Perform work in public or private sector organizations.

Preferably from careers related to information technology.

If a university students, be studying the last semesters of the technological career.

In order to be eligible for the participation certificate or one of the prizes, they must actively participate during the entire day of the Challenge.

About the Cyber ​​Women Challenge

It is an initiative carried out by the Organization of American States (OAS) and TrendMicro, focused on the development of cybersecurity skills in women in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in Latin America. It seeks to contribute to closing the gender gap in the industry and reducing the gap in cybersecurity specialists.

1st edition 2018: More than 650 women participated

2nd edition 2019: More than 750 women participated

3rd edition 2020: More than 530 women participated

4th edition 2021: More than 550 women participated