    “Reactivate Hope” Campaign Seeks to Combat Hunger in Guanacaste

    By TCRN STAFF
    The cantons of Santa Cruz, Liberia and Carrillo – highly dependent on tourism – need your help. The Reactivate Hope” campaign seeks to combat hunger in areas where tourism activity has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

    This initiative aims to give work to a whole supply chain: from the fisherman and the lady who sells tortillas to the transporter and the restaurateur, in order to prepare a plate of food for the people who lost their jobs.

    All companies affiliated with the Guanacasteca Chamber of Tourism (Caturgua) and the Cepia Association will be able to help their workers with this project as well as residents in other regions of the country.

    How does it work?

    Through the BAC Credomatic Yomeuno.com platform you can give your donation. The beneficiary will receive a QR code on their phone, with which they can go to their favorite restaurant or soda (in the area) and exchange it for a plate of food. The owners of establishments who wish to be part of this solidarity movement can register  and synchronize the coupon as a form of payment.

    The “Reactivamos la Esperanza” platform shows weekly, how many plates of food each store donated and the corresponding amount will be deposited (using the donation coupon as an equivalent).

    “The plates of food generously donated by the inhabitants of our Costa Rica will multiply the breads because they will feed those who lost their tourism jobs, but they will also activate closed restaurants and sodas,” explains the video of the initiative. This will support the owners of these businesses, their collaborators and the suppliers of products necessary to prepare the food dishes.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
