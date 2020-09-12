More
    Submit Your Project for the Sustainable Construction Award

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Highlighting the efforts made by people or companies to include sustainability in the environmental, social and economic axes, is the objective of the Sustainable Construction Award promoted by the Costa Rican Chamber of Construction.

    Both individuals and legal entities, whose project related to the construction sector has contributed to protect, conserve, and improve the environment, will be able to compete for the award.

    “The country and the construction sector are going through a major crisis, however; We decided to keep the call for the 11th edition of the Sustainable Construction Award, as a recognition for those people and companies that, despite the difficult situation we are going through, are working hard to manage their projects in a responsible manner,” said Esteban Acón, president of the Chamber of the construction.

    Award categories include: career path, company, new projects, improvement of built projects, and students. With the intention that more people and companies can apply, the application period was extended until September 15th. You can find out the evaluation criteria and the information on the website of the Construction Chamber. The award ceremony will be held on November 19.

    Prize Categories

    – Aimed at professionals with a career history in construction who have applied sustainability in their daily work.

    – Company or similar legal entities that demonstrate in their operations the three axes of sustainability.

    – New projects: Completed projects developed in Costa Rica that meet the sustainability criteria.

    – Improvement of projects: Remodeling, improvement, expansion or major rehabilitation, where sustainability axes are integrated.

    Students: Research carried out by a student that provides a sustainable solution applicable to the construction sector and that can be developed in our country.

    SourceCosta Rican Chamber of Construction
    ViaBeleida Delgado
