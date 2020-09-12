More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Patricia Portela de Souza Assumes Representation of UNICEF in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Patricia Portela de Souza Assumes Representation of UNICEF in Costa Rica

    The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that Patricia Portela assumed the representation of the entity in Costa Rica
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “Reactivate Hope” Campaign Seeks to Combat Hunger in Guanacaste

    The cantons of Santa Cruz, Liberia and Carrillo - highly dependent on tourism - need your help. The "Reactivate Hope" campaign seeks to combat hunger in areas where tourism activity has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Submit Your Project for the Sustainable Construction Award

    Highlighting the efforts made by people or companies to include sustainability in the environmental, social and economic...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced that Patricia Portela assumed the representation of the entity in Costa Rica. Portelo indicated that she feels happy about this position that is assigned to her and more so for being “in a country like Costa Rica that has been internationally recognized for its long history of respect for human rights and because historically it has prioritized investment in education, health and nutrition as key elements to achieve the greater well-being of its population”.

    In addition, she noted that the country has made “great progress in the fulfillment of the rights of children and adolescents, but we know that important challenges also persist such as inequality that affects especially the most vulnerable populations, poverty, the different forms of violence against children and now the new challenges brought by the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic”.

    Profile

    Portela de Souza is Brazilian, she has a Master’s Degree in Social Sciences and a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Communication from the Federal University of Bahia. Previously a UNICEF representative in Angola and has 23 years of experience in development and humanitarian programming for the promotion and implementation of the rights of children.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    SourceWendy Pérez
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous article“Reactivate Hope” Campaign Seeks to Combat Hunger in Guanacaste
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Patricia Portela de Souza Assumes Representation of UNICEF in Costa Rica

    The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that Patricia Portela assumed the representation of the entity in Costa Rica
    Read more
    News

    “Reactivate Hope” Campaign Seeks to Combat Hunger in Guanacaste

    TCRN STAFF -
    The cantons of Santa Cruz, Liberia and Carrillo - highly dependent on tourism - need your help. The "Reactivate Hope" campaign seeks to combat hunger in areas where tourism activity has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis
    Read more
    Economy

    Submit Your Project for the Sustainable Construction Award

    TCRN STAFF -
    Highlighting the efforts made by people or companies to include sustainability in the environmental, social and economic axes, is the objective of...
    Read more
    Economy

    The Unusual Real Estate “Boom” during the Worst Global Crisis in Recent Decades

    TCRN STAFF -
    While the global economic crisis has left a mark of misery, there is an incredible real estate...
    Read more
    Economy

    Central American Tourism Must be Reinvented

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Secretary-General of the Central American Integration System (SG-SICA), Vinicio Cerezo, made a call in the 4th...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Street Dwellers, Illegal Foreigners, and Truck Drivers: The Cases of COVID-19 “Under Investigation” by National Health Authorities

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Every day, as part of the registry of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country, the Ministry of Health reports cases "under investigation",...
    Read more

    Legal Residents With Past Due CCSS Insurance Payments May Enter Costa Rica “but” Must get up to date ASAP

    News TCRN STAFF -
    On September 7th, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) amended an executive decree that prevented people residing legally in Costa Rica from...
    Read more

    ArtesDenuncia: The New Campaign from the Faculty of Arts against Sexual Harassment

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Advisory Council of the Faculty of Arts, with the special support of the School of Plastic...
    Read more

    The New Fight Against Corruption in Costa Rica and its Impact on Private Business

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Corruption is a figure that, despite being socially criticized, has existed since the beginning of civilization. It is not possible to point to a single event in history as the trigger that originates the figure of corruption
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »