The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced that Patricia Portela assumed the representation of the entity in Costa Rica. Portelo indicated that she feels happy about this position that is assigned to her and more so for being “in a country like Costa Rica that has been internationally recognized for its long history of respect for human rights and because historically it has prioritized investment in education, health and nutrition as key elements to achieve the greater well-being of its population”.

In addition, she noted that the country has made “great progress in the fulfillment of the rights of children and adolescents, but we know that important challenges also persist such as inequality that affects especially the most vulnerable populations, poverty, the different forms of violence against children and now the new challenges brought by the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic”.

Profile

Portela de Souza is Brazilian, she has a Master’s Degree in Social Sciences and a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Communication from the Federal University of Bahia. Previously a UNICEF representative in Angola and has 23 years of experience in development and humanitarian programming for the promotion and implementation of the rights of children.