If you are from Guatuso or its surroundings, do not miss this training course on the history and production of cocoa in the area. It is aimed at cocoa producers dedicated to this activity of great importance to the area.

This course will start on Thursday, June 20th, 2019, with a schedule from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm. There will also be 5 work sessions, every 15 days, in different farms of the canton. It includes transportation and food and is organized by the Association of High-Quality Cocoa Producers (ASOPAC).

The quota is limited. You can reserve a place for the course by sending an e-mail at [email protected], or by calling the phone number 8563-7061.

Costa Rican cocoa has gained great international recognition

Last months of 2018 were, for Costa Rican cocoa farmers and chocolatiers, part of a very special year. Both producers of the crop and chocolate artisans stood out in international competitions, both for the quality of the grain and the main by-product of this fruit that grows in different parts of the country. Additionally, cocoa production has been promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) since 2012, through a joint effort with producer organizations, especially the National Fine Cacao Chamber (CANACACAO).

In this regard, one of the most successful competitions was the version of the International Chocolate Awards for Central America and Mexico, held at the end of 2018. In this contest, Costa Rica brought 22 awards, becoming the country with the most recognition, followed by Mexico, with 19, and El Salvador, with 18 awards.

The Costa Rican companies that stood out in this competition were: Nahua, with 10 awards; Malekú, with 7 awards; Sibö, with 4 prizes, and Estukurú, with 1 prize.

The other important previous event, which took place between October and November 2017, was the Central American Cocoa Contest Friendly to Biodiversity, promoted by the Sustainable Productive Systems and Biodiversity project, executed by the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (Conabio), and the Mucho A.C. Foundation and its Chocolate Museum. It had the support of the World Bank and the Government of Mexico.

In this activity, Costa Rica obtained important places (4th, 5th, 7th, and 10th) out of a total of 33 participants. The importance of this event was that it sought to recognize the excellence of fine cocoa aroma from cocoa plantations where biodiversity-friendly practices are applied, by highlighting flavor, production techniques, and potential in international markets.

What is more, the 10 member countries of the Central American Biological Corridor initiative were invited to participate in this contest: Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.

Furthermore, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Ana Cristina Quirós Soto, said that “the most important thing, in addition, is that Costa Rican cocoa no longer seeks to be a large-scale product, but reign in small farms. More and more families see in the fruit a prosperous crop, which even gains ground in exports”.