Photographer Finds An Abandoned Puppy On A Desert Island In Belize And Rescues It

In the least expected place, a hidden and completely empty land, with no human presence, a photographer found an abandoned puppy on a small desert island off the coast of Belize. The canine was emaciated and malnourished, it is not known how it survived so long alone in the open sea.

Wesley White is an American photographer who travels constantly for his work, he is dedicated to wildlife photography. During a trip to Thatch Caye, an island in Belize, he decided to go out for a kayak trip, in which he never imagined what would happen next.

The encounter with the animal

While kayaking by the ocean, he saw in the distance that something moved on a desert island where there was only a fishing cabin, it was a puppy waving its tail. He approached the small patch of dry land and got out of his kayak. Wesley searched if there were people in the place, but no, the four-legged furry was helpless

Without hesitation, he took the puppy and together they returned to the hotel where he was staying. The employees of the place, helped him get food for the canine and even contacted a veterinarian to examine the furry that was dehydrated and weak because he had not eaten for days.

The photographer had to return to his home in Montana (United States), but his new dog friend was in no condition to travel, so while recovering, he was welcomed by a volunteer. There he spent two months, gathering strength and weight until he was healthy enough to catch a flight to Texas, where he was picked up by Wesley.

Magical re-encounter

“There was a time when I thought he might not remember me because we were only together for a short time, but it took him a couple of minutes to sniff me out for his brain memory to remember me,” the photographer said.

It seems that Winston, as he baptized it, had not forgotten. When they arrived at the hotel, the man introduced him to his two four-legged brothers, who instantly hit it off. The next day, the whole family traveled back to Montana.

“When I saw him for the first time, everything happened so fast that I never imagined that he would become my dog. He found me and I found him, I can’t help but imagine this was fate”, White said.

This rescue story has surprised many users on social networks because if the man had not seen it, it is possible that the tender Winston would have perished on the Island without anyone noticing. Fortunately this did not happen and his life completely improved when the photographer saved his life.