Photo Booth Rental San Diego: Top 5 Booths for You MUST GET for Your Event

There are several booths to choose from, most of which will be offered to you by your photo booth rental San Diego service provider. Choose considering the type of event that you are holding, your attendees and your budget.

Here are the top 5 on our list of photo booth rental San Diego:

1. Open-Air Photo Booth

This is the probably the most popular photo booth option; it’s likely because it is a no-frills one that’s full of possibilities. The set-up is simple: our specialized camera, a tripod and a table. We can add a few things, at your request. You get props, custom backdrops and more. Photos are printed out. Digital copies are also made available for easy sharing over email or social media.

2. Green Screen Photo Booth

The green screen photo booth San Diego uses a green screen as backdrop. This green screen can bring your guests anywhere they can imagine. It makes for hilarious and creative photos!

3. GIF-Maker Photo Booth

The GIF-maker photo booth is one for today. instead of typical photos of you and your friends, having a great time at your event, they get GIF images, which are easily shareable over social media. This photo booth is a hit among the Millennials, and Gen Z, onwards.

4. 360-Degree Photo Booth

Nothing beats the 360-degree photo booth when it comes to wowing your guests. Imagine photos takes from all angles. The multi-camera set-up is great for thematic “action-packed” events!

5. Old-School Photo Booth

You can’t miss with an old school photo booth set-up, one that’s most familiar with many people. This sort of photo booth transcends across several generations. After all, most if not all of your guests have seen this sort of booth in malls. They’ve probably even stepped in, and hammed it up for several fun photo booth moments!

The Best Photo Booth | It’s All About Fun

No matter what photo booth rental San Diego you choose, remember that it is all about fun. When you’ve got fun-loving guests and an amazing host, your photo booth can be a great addition to your party or event.

The fun will surely flow when you have a photo booth around. Leave it up to your guests. Once they get together and get in front of our cameras, it really just becomes amazing.

Leave it up to your guest to get the party started in front of your photo booth rental cameras!

Get the Best Photo Booth For Your Event

So, yes, choose any flavor of photo booth rental San Diego and your event is on its way towards success. A photo booth is the event / party extra that gives so much to your event. It gets people together. It gives your guests so much to remember your event by. And, these memories are easily shareable online.

That’s engagement and fun rolled in an easy to book photo booth package. Get in touch to know more!

