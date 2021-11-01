American Visa Home Delivery Will Now Be Available in Costa Rica

The home delivery service of the American visa is available as of Monday November 1st with Correos de Costa Rica for $ 11.87 (About ¢ 7,656 with the current exchange rate).

The new modality is managed and canceled from the personal profile on the website of the United States Embassy. There, when the delivery address is entered, the “Premium Delivery” option must be selected, the state institution announced in a statement.This service will be made to the entire national territory with a single rate, regardless of the distance, highlights the press office.

Correos also reported the implementation of a charge of $ 10.17 -with value added tax (VAT) included- for the service of sending and receiving documentation associated with the visa in its branches that must be paid by those who carry out their procedures for this way, by order of the diplomatic headquarters. Previously, the applicant did not have to make any payments.

The requirement applies both to new applications and in-process

The amount must be paid for each document transfer operation corresponding to this procedure; so that, once the process is concluded, the user must cover the cost of sending their visa passport from the Embassy to the branch of their choice and it is canceled at the time of withdrawal. This requirement applies both to new applications and to all those that are already in process, provided that the process ends after November 1st.

The only exception to this charge will be the headquarters of the Post Office in San José. To do this, the user must enter their profile at this link and update the document delivery place by selecting the option “Correo Central – 1000”, which indicates that it is “free of charge” (without charge for service).

Any person who needs to process their American visa must enter their application through this electronic address, where once their profile has been created and the requirements completed, they must wait for the confirmation of their appointment to appear at the branch of their preference on the assigned day, at the time that best suits you according to the schedule. From this same profile, the user selects the delivery channel they want.