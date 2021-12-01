On December 1st the “World Day of the Fight Against AIDS” is Commemorated

Today humanity is living very difficult and worrying times. The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of another pandemic that began a few decades ago, AIDS, which has claimed the lives of millions of people around the planet and has not yet been definitively eradicated.

Faced with such an eventuality, which marked a before and after for all human beings without exception of race, sex or religion, it is necessary for people to understand that it is time to put aside discrimination, prejudice and stigma not only in the face of patients with AIDS, but before any condition or disease like the one that is experienced today on a global scale

December 1st is World AIDS Day

It was the first day dedicated to health around the world, and what led to the choice of this specific date was issues of media impact. For being the first day of the month of December.

Thanks to choosing this specific date, on this day many awareness-raising events are held, for example there are people who take to the streets and wear the red ribbon as a symbol of this struggle, there are also groups of people who mobilize to raise funds and give support and solidarity to people with AIDS.

Origin of the World Day of the fight against AIDS

The first time this commemoration came about was in 1988 and since then, the virus has killed 25 million people around the world, which is supposed to be one of the most destructive pandemics in human history.

For this reason, it becomes an opportunity to commemorate this date every December 1st to remember those who have died from this disease and in this same way raise awareness and celebrate victories such as access to antiretroviral prevention services.

Treatments have also been developed to combat AIDS, such as combination antiretroviral treatment that prevents the multiplication of AIDS, which has the effect of disappearing the virus from the blood.

Curious fact

It should be noted that the name of the anniversary has been suggested to change several times since 2011. Taking into account the contributions of UNAIDS which suggests the name of the International Day of the Fight Against AIDS to the International Day of Action against AIDS, this is because the word Fight has a warlike connotation.

This day is an opportunity to support those involved in the fight against this disease. Because it will not be the last that the world will see, but global solidarity, with a view to eliminating inequalities and enhancing human right to health will make a better world despite all the difficulties.