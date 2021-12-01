Discover Aromatherapy and All Its Health Benefits

Considered one of the oldest techniques, aromatherapy uses essential oils, which have various health benefits, both physical and psychological, coming from natural plants, barks, herbs and flowers.

From lavender to ylang ylang, there are various techniques to apply aromatherapy to alleviate illnesses and discomforts of the body and mind, however, it is important to know how each works as required. Therefore, we share what aromatherapy is and what benefits it has on health.

What is aromatherapy and what is it for?

Aromatherapy is an alternative technique that uses essential oils from plants, barks, herbs and flowers to promote both physical and psychological well-being of people.

How did aromatherapy originate?

Aromatherapy is considered to be a very ancient technique, as civilizations such as China and Egypt used essential oils for therapeutic purposes and to embalm bodies.

Also, this technique was common among doctors in ancient Greece, in medieval times and the Renaissance in Europe, since herbs and oils were used to fight diseases.

However, the study of the pharmacology and chemistry of essential oils as such has its origins in the 18th and 19th centuries, in countries such as France and the United Kingdom.

What are the benefits of aromatherapy?

Aromatherapy has various health benefits, since depending on the essential oils used, it has analgesic, antibiotic, antiseptic, astringent, sedative, expectorant and diuretic properties.

Also, essential oils help calm gastrointestinal discomforts, menstrual pain, stress, mood disorders, circulatory problems and respiratory infections. As for the psychological benefits, aromatherapy has a calming effect that facilitates relaxation and peace of mind.

How to cure diseases with aromatherapy?

Aromatherapy can be applied in different ways to alleviate physical and psychological illnesses and ailments. Some of the most common are:

Inhalation

It is the most common method, which involves pouring a few drops of essential oil onto a handkerchief or bowl of hot water and gently inhaling the scent.

Massage

This direct application method consists of diluting the essence in a lotion or vegetable oil such as olive, avocado or wheat germ before being applied to the skin to avoid an allergic reaction.

Aromatic baths

This simple technique consists of a bath with warm water and essential oils to produce a relaxing effect. Avoid using hot water so that the oil does not evaporate.

Cream application

This method consists of mixing a few drops of essential oil with body cream, and then applying it directly to the desired skin area.

Direct consumption

Some essential oils can be consumed in water or infusions, however, this method should be consulted directly with a doctor, since some oils can be harmful when ingested directly.

What are the best aromatherapy oils?

Although there are an infinity of essential oils with different health benefits, some of the most used are:

Bergamot

Relieves stress, restores appetite, and relieves depression and anxiety.

Cypress

Calms the nervous system and relieves symptoms of menopause, allergies, and stress.

Geranium

Relieves premenstrual symptoms and depression, calms the nervous system, and lifts your spirits.

Ginger

Helps prevent and relieve dizziness and nausea, boosts the immune system against colds and flu, soothes the digestive system, and improves circulation.

Grapefruit

It regulates emotions, relieves stress and anger, and helps fight colds and respiratory problems.

Lavender

Regulates high blood pressure, relieves headaches due to tension or stress, and relieves insect bites and burns.

Lemon

Reduces mental fatigue, relieves stress, stimulates concentration and improves circulation.

Mint

Relaxes and calms the muscles of the stomach and gastrointestinal tract disorders, respiratory problems and nervous tension.

Rosemary

Relieves muscle and rheumatic pain, in addition to regulating low blood pressure.

Ylang ylang

It is useful in the treatment of sexual problems, prevents hyperventilation, calms anxiety, helps regulate the pulse, and reduces panic attacks and depression.