Costa Rica Reaches 90% Target Population With At Least One Anticovid Dose

This week, Costa Rica reached 90% of the target population (over 12 years old) with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 73.6% with second doses, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) reported.

According to the report published, with a cut-off to November 22nd, the authorities of this country of 5.1 million inhabitants have placed 7,034,279 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, of which 3,860,379 correspond to first doses, 3,144,053 to second and 29,847 to third doses that are being placed to first responders.

With these records, Costa Rica reaches a rate of application of first doses of 90.3% in the vaccinable population, that is, in those over 12 years of age, and a rate of 73.6% in the application of second doses to that group. If the total population of the country is taken into account, the coverage rate for first doses is 74.8% and for second doses it is 60.9%. The Costa Rican government intends to begin vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 during the first quarter of 2022.

“The figures are the result of the effort made by CCSS officials throughout the country to bring vaccines to the arms of all Costa Ricans and the interest of the population to include vaccines as part of their shield of protection against Covid- 19,” said the institution’s medical manager, Mario Ruiz.

The infection wave continues to decline

According to data from the Ministry of Health, in epidemiological week 46, which ran from November 14th to 20tn, the authorities accounted for only 1,196 new cases of Covid-19, representing a 30% decrease compared to the week previous when there were 1,723 infections, which confirms the trend that has been seen during the last two months with weekly decreases of more than 25%. Regarding deaths, 40 were registered in week 46, while in the previous week the number was 60.

Costa Rica is emerging from the strongest wave that has affected it during the pandemic, at which peak up to 3,000 cases were registered daily and hospitals were saturated.

The drop in cases has allowed a greater opening of activities, although capacity and schedule restrictions persist, since in-person shops cannot operate beyond 11 p.m., the same limit established for vehicle circulation.

The authorities also began this week the process of closing the Specialized Center for Covid-19 Care (Ceaco), an 88-bed hospital dedicated exclusively to the care of patients in severe and critical condition. The place will be transformed into the National Rehabilitation Center.