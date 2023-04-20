More
    New Offers for Flying to The Dominican Republic from Costa Rica

    Fares from US$3 to fly roundtrip from Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala to the Dominican Republic

    Arajet, the first low-fare airline in the Caribbean with its Low Price Vuelatón, a month of promotions to strengthen tourism in the region, with direct, round-trip and non-stop flights from San José, Guatemala City and San Salvador to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in the newest and quietest aircraft on the market.

     According to José María Alvarado, from Arajet, the promotion will allow tickets to be purchased for just US$3 plus taxes and fees:From March 20th to 25th, we will offer an incredible rate of US$3 exclusive to our clients in Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala at arajet.com to discover the Dominican Republic.

    With the Vuelatón there is no excuse for Central Americans not to enjoy their vacations this year, since less than two hours from Santo Domingo -the colonial capital of America-, they can find a unique variety of beaches in La Romana, Bayahibe, Punta Cana, Samaná, Cabarete and Sosúa, with accommodations for all tastes and budgets and activities in the most spectacular settings and the best cuisine in the Caribbean.

    Arajet offers direct and non-stop flights from the Juan Santamaría International Airport in Costa Rica on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays; from La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; and from the El Salvador International Airport on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

    Limited offer

     This promotion offers a limited number of discounted seats, and is valid for travel from April 11th to October 28th, 2023 (except for dates from July 1st to August 15th, 2023).

     

