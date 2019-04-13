KLM -Dutch leading airline- is expanding its network with the opening of the Guanacaste Liberia (LIR) flight, in Costa Rica. With the start of winter 2019 schedule, this region on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica will be served 4 times per week with a direct KLM flight from Amsterdam.

This flight will make an intermediate landing in San José (Costa Rica), a destination that is currently already served by KLM in its winter schedule.

KLM will commence service on October 29th, 2019 on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between Amsterdam-Schiphol, San José and Guanacaste-Liberia. The flights will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with 30 seats in World Business Class, 45 seats in Economy Comfort and 219 seats in Economy Class.

KL0717/KL0719 departs Amsterdam-Schiphol at 11:35, and arrives in San José (Costa Rica) at 17:15 Local time. From there, the flight departs at 19:15 towards Guanacaste Liberia, to arrive at 20:10.

After a short 65-minute-stop on ground , the flight continues under the same flight number directly to Amsterdam-Schiphol, with a departure out of Guanacaste Liberia at 21:15, Local time; to arrive at Amsterdam-Schiphol at 13:20, Local time, in the following day.

You can arrive in San José, and depart from Liberia, on the same ticket. This way, it makes an ideal combination for all travelers that want to discover the beautiful nature and “Pura Vida” of Costa Rica. Similarly, passengers originating in Costa Rica can start and end their journey in either San José or Guanacaste Liberia, in both directions on the same ticket.