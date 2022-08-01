Network of Youth and Climate Change of Costa Rica Presents Strategic Plan for the Next 4-Year Period

The roadmap that will define the path of the Youth and Climate Change Network (RJCCCR) for Costa Rica, for the next 4 years, is now ready. This strategic plan, which has the support and accompaniment of the German Development Cooperation GIZ, will allow the organization to act in an intersectional, intersectoral, and intergenerational manner.

In addition, it will be the platform to provide a space for youth articulated around the country, taking joint actions of great social and environmental impact in the communities. “From the German Cooperation for Development GIZ, we have recognized the importance of the role of youth in the discussions that build public policy on issues of environment and climate change”, said Sören Kirstein, senior advisor to GIZ Costa Rica.

Cleaning and reforestation days, participation in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), and a climate training project called Climate Agents, are some of the initiatives that the RJCCCR has developed over the last 2 years. “From the Network, we are just beginning, I am sure that we will continue to grow, with new young leaders who move them and are passionate about climate action”, said Natalia Gómez, president of the organization.

The presentation was attended by Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy, Laura Reyes, representing the Vice Ministry of Youth, Torsten Göhler, Counselor of the German Embassy, ​​Sören Kirstein, coordinator of the GIZ Climate ACTION project, and Patricia Portela, representative of the Fund of the United Nations for Children (UNICEF), as well as associates of the RJCCCR and representatives of non-governmental organizations, embassies, public institutions, among others.